Multinational bank ING Germany has announced allowing its private customers to make use of instant payments. According to an ING Germany representative, the company wants to offer this to their private customers by the end of 2021 initially for incoming payments, and in 2022 also for outgoing payments. Instant Payments are account-to-account payments that are processed around the clock in seconds. In Europe, the ‘SCT Inst’ fast transfers have been available since November 2017.

