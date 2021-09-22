CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Breastfeeding mother and newborn allegedly kicked out of restaurant

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
Demonstrations took place outside a restaurant last week after a mother was allegedly asked to leave while breastfeeding.

Ruby Meeden and her husband Aaron brought four-day-old Rhett to a family meal at the Greek Islands Restaurant in Anacortes, Washington.

She told KOMO News that Rhett was hungry at the restaurant, so she “covered” and fed him, “facing the wall”.

According to Aaron, the owner left the family waiting for half an hour and then approached them and told them to leave.

When they tried to find out why they were being asked to leave, Aaron alleges the owner told them to “never come back.”

Ruby added: “My choice to breastfeed my child in that restaurant was the reason my entire family was thrown out. It sucked."

The couple say they now plan on asking the state Human Rights Commission to investigate.

Indy100 has reached out to Greek Islands Restaurant for comment.

Carol Frederick
5d ago

People grow up !!! As far as the restaurant there done. Remember Oak Harbor Naval base , lots of people live in Anacortes that are military. Be careful what you wish for . People will talk they won’t be open long.

Tom Marcum
5d ago

Well my wife of 4 daughters breastfeed no matter where she was at and nobody had a problem with that. Feeding a child is not nasty, dirty or sexual as most think. It's great for mom and child. Mom gets her stomach muscles to tighten back up some and the child gets the proper vitamins it needs. Our 4 girls grew up with no sickness but maybe a cold for a few days, they were happy and strong in life, not like some children today all stressed out and don't know what to do next. Most of the time while we were eating dinner at a restaurant she would throw a small cloth over her breast to help some shy women relax because they were terrified to feed outside their home

Priceless Joy
5d ago

Breastfeeding is natural and healthy for the baby and should not be treated as a “disease.”

