BLUMENTHAL PRESSES FACEBOOK & GOOGLE ON SUPPORT FOR BIPARTISAN ANTITRUST LEGISLATION TO PROMOTE APP STORE COMPETITION
[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – During today’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing titled “Big Data, Big Problems: Implications for Competition and Consumers,” U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) questioned Facebook and Google witnesses about the companies’ support for the Open App Markets Act. The bipartisan legislation, introduced by Blumenthal and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) last month, and cosponsored by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), would set fair, clear, and enforceable rules to protect competition and strengthen consumer protections within the app market.www.doingitlocal.com
Comments / 0