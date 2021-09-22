CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

BLUMENTHAL PRESSES FACEBOOK & GOOGLE ON SUPPORT FOR BIPARTISAN ANTITRUST LEGISLATION TO PROMOTE APP STORE COMPETITION

DoingItLocal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – During today’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing titled “Big Data, Big Problems: Implications for Competition and Consumers,” U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) questioned Facebook and Google witnesses about the companies’ support for the Open App Markets Act. The bipartisan legislation, introduced by Blumenthal and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) last month, and cosponsored by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), would set fair, clear, and enforceable rules to protect competition and strengthen consumer protections within the app market.

www.doingitlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
thurrott.com

Google’s Android Antitrust Appeal Begins

Google’s appeal of a 2018 EU antitrust decision and $5 billion fine related to Android begins today in Luxembourg. Lawyers representing the online giant argued that Android does not stall competition or reduce consumer choice. “Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” a Google spokesperson said. “This case...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
Effingham Radio

Facebook, Google Execs Get Heat Over Competition, Privacy

Executives from Facebook and Google are getting heat over privacy and competition. During a Senate hearing, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin criticized data collection practices and said big tech companies are making money off the private information of users. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar [[ KLO-buh-shar ]] said, “We are the product” and argued the gathering of “big data” is increasingly intrusive.
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

Facebook, Google Defend Data Practices Against Antitrust Claims

Senate antitrust subcommittee hears Facebook, Google testimony. Klobuchar warns that users ‘are the product’ on free services. and Google executives defended their companies’ data practices on Tuesday under pressure from lawmakers, telling a Senate committee that their products offer net benefits for consumers and small businesses. Facebook Vice President of...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mediapost.com

Senator Blumenthal Still Aiming For Bipartisan Privacy Bill

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday expressed optimism that he and Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas will be able to move forward with efforts to craft a bipartisan privacy bill. “We have come very close, and I am very hopeful that we'll continue to make progress, because this issue...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechRadar

Apple and Google reportedly remove opposition election app from Russian app stores

Apple and Google have reportedly pulled a vote-assisting smartphone app from Russian app stores ahead of the country’s parliamentary election, according to Reuters. The ‘Smart Voting’ app was created by supporters of Alexei Navalny, imprisoned critic of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin. Those supporters intended to use the mobile app to coordinate a tactical voting campaign to oppose the United Russia party, which is favored to win.
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

South Korea fines Google $177M for antitrust violations

Google has been fined at least $177 million for allegedly blocking smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, from using other operating systems. South Korea has begun to enforce a revised telecommunications law disallowing app market operators, such as Google and Apple, from requiring smartphone users to pay with Google's in-app purchasing systems.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Wired

Google Is Getting Caught in the Global Antitrust Net

Being a global company has its perks. There’s a lot of money to be made overseas. But the biggest US tech companies are finding out that there’s also a downside: Every country where you make money is a country that could try to regulate you. It’s hard to keep track...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#The Open App Markets Act#The App Store#Congress#Iphone
Washington Examiner

32 attorneys general throw support behind bipartisan House antitrust bills

A bipartisan coalition of 32 attorneys general is throwing its support behind six anti-Big Tech antitrust House bills being debated, adding weight to those who want to curb Silicon Valley's influence. The House legislation, which passed the House Judiciary Committee in June, includes six sweeping antitrust bills aimed at reining...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

DeSantis asks secretary of state to investigate Facebook

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Florida's secretary of state to investigate Facebook on Monday based on a news article that reported the social media company gives preferential treatment to politicians, celebrities, professional athletes and other prominent people.DeSantis cited a recent Wall Street Journal report in asking Secretary of State Laurel Lee to see if Facebook's policies violated Florida election law. The article detailed Facebook's practice of exempting high-profile users from some or all of its rules.The newspaper reported that incumbent politicians were included on the “whitelist,” but challengers often weren't in state and local elections. That raised concerns...
INTERNET
Android Police

India's Google antitrust complaint is a familiar refrain

Google's international antitrust woes continue. This time it's a federal regulatory agency in India giving the company some expensive trouble: the Competition Commission of India found that Google is engaging in "anti-competitive, unfair, and restrictive trade practices" in the mobile phone market and related areas. The report concludes that Google violated five different sections of India's Competition Act of 2002.
BUSINESS
idownloadblog.com

Apple and Google remove voting app from digital stores to comply with Russian government

While Apple champions all sorts of things, including individual privacy, user security, being a positive element for the environment, and no software backdoors which could give government agencies too much access. The reality is, if it wants to work in certain markets, then it must abide by local laws, regulations, and even demands. Which can lead to some noteworthy changes.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
pymnts

FTC Chair Lina Khan Shapes New View For Antitrust Enforcement

The new direction for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was outlined with five principles in a recent staff memo from Chair Lina Khan that emphasized the oversight of Big Tech mergers and their “structural dominance.”. Recently made public, the memo from Khan outlined a strategy that includes a better assessment...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy