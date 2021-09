GREENSBORO, N.C. — (release) The No. 2 Clemson men’s soccer team (7-1, 2-0 ACC) dropped its first result of the 2021 season on Tuesday night at a rainy UNCG Soccer Stadium in a 3-1 loss to UNC Greensboro (5-2-1, 0-0 SoCon). Prior to the match, the Tigers had shutout six straight opponents and were outscoring their matchup by a score of 25-1 on the year.