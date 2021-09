The Chillicothe Boys Soccer team downed St Joseph Benton on the road 5 to 2. After a scoreless first half, Drake Cosgrove started the scoring in the 45th minute off an assist from Corbin. Four minutes later Corbin fed the ball to Sam Reeter, who sent it into the net for a 2-0 lead. Corbin had his third assist when he again sent the ball to Cosgrove, who scored in the 56th minute.