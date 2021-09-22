CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Corsicana resident featured in Times Square

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 5 days ago
A portrait of the late David Zenk of Corsicana appeared Saturday in the bright lights of Broadway as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down Syndrome from all 50 states.

The photo of David was selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. His photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square.

David was a valued member of the Corsicana community for many years. He passed away in May of 2021 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. David was well-known for his many quirks, his love of the local YMCA, and his participation in Corsicana Special Olympics.

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
