In October, the Sherrill Kenwood Free Library Community Art Wall will feature the wood carvings of Sherrill resident, John Barron. A required art course in college started Barron’s lifelong hobby and passion for woodcarving. Working with a variety of woods including willow, birch, redbud, cherry, and black walnut, Barron creates a wide selection of carvings such as wood spirits, animals, comfort crosses, heart couples, and free forms. Most of the carvings are given away as gifts and can be found in homes throughout Sherrill, including two carvings in St. Helena’s church. John grew up in Vernon Center and has been a resident of Sherrill for 39 years. He is a retired science teacher and also an accomplished gardener. When he is not carving, he can usually be found gardening, cheering the NY Giants, or walking his dog Bella Blue.

SHERRILL, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO