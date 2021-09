Re: I can’t hear a word he’s saying. It was pretty good, yet more of the "we are a work in progress". But here is a thought, Dabo used the basketball warm up analogy of they always start out with the layups, Well during warm ups just have DJ throwing just screen passes(football layups) for the early part of the practice session Saturday along with a seperate WR out there blocking for the screen, then that will get DJ warmed up and don't play the WR's that are not blocking very well. A good coach can tell who is focused and who is not. Same with the O-line play calling see who has good fundamentals during warm ups and focused and play those five most of the game because as far as the O-line there are no stand outs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO