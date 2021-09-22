Tim Lee to speak at Temple Baptist Church on Sept. 26
According to Lee's website, Tim Lee Ministries, Lee was born and raised in southern Illinois. His father, John, pastored Southern Baptist Churches for 60 years. Tim Lee lost both of his legs in 1971 while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in South Vietnam. Lee said God used this event in his life to propel him into ministry. He pastored for five years in southern Illinois and understands the rigors, challenges, difficulties and blessings of being a pastor.www.jamestownsun.com
