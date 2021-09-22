CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Tim Lee to speak at Temple Baptist Church on Sept. 26

Jamestown Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Lee's website, Tim Lee Ministries, Lee was born and raised in southern Illinois. His father, John, pastored Southern Baptist Churches for 60 years. Tim Lee lost both of his legs in 1971 while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in South Vietnam. Lee said God used this event in his life to propel him into ministry. He pastored for five years in southern Illinois and understands the rigors, challenges, difficulties and blessings of being a pastor.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Prime Living: Heyward Horton is 'heart' of Friendship Baptist Church

BELVEDERE — The Rev. Heyward Horton has been a witness to quite a bit of history since he became the pastor of Friendship Baptist Church. The congregation was established in a month when "The Sound of Music" was released in theaters; the "Bloody Sunday" clash occurred in Selma, Alabama, as a major moment in the civil rights movement; and Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov became the first person to walk in space.
BELVEDERE, SC
cedarville.edu

Utah Church Planter to Speak in Chapel

Will Galkin, pastor at Gospel Grace Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be the guest chapel speaker on September 15 at 10 a.m. in the Dixon Ministry Center. After traveling the nation for almost 20 years as an itinerant evangelist, Galkin and his family relocated in 2019 to join three other pastors in Salt Lake City, Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
WRDW-TV

Victory Baptist Church opening new learning center

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been part of the North Augusta community for more than 40 years. And now Victory Baptist Church and Christian School is expanding its reach. Former Pastor Larry Brown founded both the church and school back in the 70s. We’re looking at how the congregation is carrying on his legacy with a new learning center.
Watauga Democrat

First Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

BOOONE — First Baptist Church of Boone celebrated 150 years of service in Boone on Sunday, Sept. 12. Sept. 1, 1871 marked the official day that First Baptist Church of Boone, at the corner of West King St, joined Three Forks Baptist Association. Since its beginning, the church’s growing membership has shown a commitment to ministry throughout Boone.
birminghamtimes.com

City Observes 58th Anniversary of 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing

On a rainy September morning, 58 years to the day after four little girls lost their lives in a horrific church bombing, Birmingham solemnly remembered. “We are catching some rain this morning. It is as if nature is grieving with us…58 years ago these hallow walls were fractured, not by bombs or gun powder or fire…but they were fractured by an anemic Christianity and lovelessness,” said Rev. Dr. Charlie Dates, senior pastor at Chicago’s Progressive Baptist Church, who delivered remarks inside the church on Wednesday.
ABC30 Fresno

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is still a beacon of hope after 155 years

HOUSTON, Texas -- Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is only a few decades younger than the city of Houston itself. Downtown has grown up and around the church, but as so many things changed, the core of Antioch stayed the same. Now celebrating more than 155 years, the city's oldest African-American...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
John
Statesville Record & Landmark

Society Baptist Church to hold 200th anniversary celebration Sunday

Pastor Kevin York announced that Society Baptist Church’s 200th anniversary celebration will be held Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Neal Eller Jr. will be bringing the morning message. A catered meal will follow the service. Eller has served the North Carolina Baptist ministry for 27 years. His most...
STATESVILLE, NC
Rolla Daily News

Church Briefs: Sept. 17

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sun., Sept. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman launches a new series, Red Letter Challenge, with the message: Being (Hebrews 12:1-3). Series description: The Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is a 40-day discipleship challenge that explores the red letters of Jesus–the words He spoke–and put them into practice. If you are tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children, and youth ministries.
Longview News-Journal

Renovations at New Beginnings Baptist Church aimed at reaching teens

New Beginnings Baptist Church believes in investing in the next generation. A renovation project aimed at reaching younger East Texans is underway at the Longview church, which also has a campus in Gilmer. “We want our church to be a place where families can be connected and know that values...
mcheraldonline.com

Morrison Cove Baptist Church Holds 'Old Fashioned' Dinner

Pastor Aaron Musselman, his wife Laura, and his son Jerry hosted a dinner where guests dressed in old-fashioned clothing. This small but powerful church has a theme-based dinner during months with five weeks. They have a service, eat and then have service in the evening. This is a reminder of how people in the time of Jesus would meet on Sundays, worship and eat all day.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Pastor#Temple Baptist Church#Southern Baptist Churches#Christian#The U S Marine Corps#Fox News#Trinity Baptist College#Liberty University
WTXL ABC 27 News

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church kicks off vaccine initiative

For Dr. Claudette Harell and Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, over five months of data research and planning for the churches launch of the "Bethel Initiative" paid off during Saturday's community health day at Fort Braden Elementary School in which Bethel provided access to their mobile medical unit and handed out 16 vaccines.
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Red Letter Quartet in concert at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church of Jasper will be hosting the “Red Letter Quartet” in concert on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. The church is located at 3556 N. Portersville Road. A love offering will be received and there will be a dessert fellowship following the concert.
bluemountaineagle.com

Sonrise Baptist Church backs the blue, honors first responders

ENGLEWOOD — When Rick Miller left the military in 1967, he was unsure what he wanted to do. His uncle, a Michigan state trooper, thought Miller would make a good officer and offered to help get him started in law enforcement. Miller declined. “I was taught to kill, draw my...
caldwelljournal.com

Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (September 16, 2021) — Here is Church/Community news that is provided by the Caldwell Baptist Association. The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Army
Herald-Journal

Church welcomes public to visit new Pocatello temple

The first day of the new Pocatello Idaho Temple’s public open house was fully booked on Saturday and attracted thousands of people from across Idaho and neighboring states. The nearly 11-acre property was overflowing with volunteers to help tours run smoothly and community members who were waiting in line to enter the temple, taking photos with their families and walking the grounds.
POCATELLO, ID
live5news.com

First Baptist Church builds education center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the heart of downtown Charleston, First Baptist Church is building a new education building. Developers are hoping to finalize the design for the education center at a meeting on Wednesday, but construction on the three-story building is already underway. Associate Pastor Walker Maginnis says the...
swark.today

Calvary Baptist Church to Host Southern Gospel Concert

This Sunday evening, September 19 at 6 pm, everyone is invited to Calvary Baptist Church in Hope to hear one of the best Southern Gospel concerts in the history of our community. The name of the group is the United Voice Trio. They feature the veteran tenor, Mike Franklin, who for over twenty years sang with Gerald Williams and the Melody Boys Quartet. There is no charge for this event, but a love offering will be taken for the group. Bring a friend and come enjoy some of the finest Southern Gospel music anywhere this Sunday at 6 pm. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 1301 West Avenue B in Hope.

Comments / 0

Community Policy