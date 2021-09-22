Positively Osceola’s Mayor’s Minute with Kissimmee Mayor Olga Gonzalez
Hello, I’m Mayor Olga Gonzalez from the City of Kissimmee, with the Mayor’s Minute…. On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the City of Kissimmee’s Economic Development Office launched GrowKissimmee.com; a new website focused on relevant information for our business community. Elements include business assistance resources, incentives, development process, and information on the Medical Arts District and Aerospace Advancement Initiative.www.positivelyosceola.com
