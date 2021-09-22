Skoda reveals ultra-exclusive Enyaq iV Founders Edition

The fourth-generation Ford Expedition has been around for approximately four years, so naturally, the time has come for the Blue Oval's largest SUV to get a more significant update to remain competitive. The part about being competitive is especially true now that the three-row family SUV has to do battle with the Jeep Wagoneer, which as we'll discuss below, Ford mentions in the press release quite a few times.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO