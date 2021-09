FaceGym tools have launched at Sephora! The beauty brand known for its tools, skincare and face workout classes is now available to shop at the mega beauty retailer. The beauty brand offers everything you need to implement non-invasive routines and techniques to help lift, sculpt and brighten the skin right at home. From a tension-releasing ball to a contouring, scraping tool, FaceGym elevates a beauty routine to go beyond just using a serum and moisturizer. Just head to the FaceGym Instagram to see the before-and-after results and the tools and skincare products in action.

