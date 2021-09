The socialist mayor of Paris has entered the race for the French presidency, aiming to oust Emmanuel Macron.Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist Party announced her bid to run on Sunday.The 62-year-old has centred her campaign on "overcoming class prejudice" and is the favourite to win her party's nomination.“The Republican model is disintegrating before our eyes,” she told supporters at the docks in Rouen, a city in Normandy about 75 miles northwest of the capital.“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had.”Ms Hidalgo joins a growing list of politicians challenging President Macron, who has not yet...

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO