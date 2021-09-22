CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Dream big: Fully-funded federal rent vouchers would bring billions to NY

By Suzannah Cavanaugh
therealdeal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs tenants and landlords struggled through the pandemic, New York politicians hesitated to help, fearing the financial toll of expanding rent subsidies. Mayor Bill de Blasio reluctantly agreed to increase city rent vouchers to federal levels in August but warned New York City would be cash-strapped if the state didn’t follow suit. The state bill that would do so is in limbo — passed by the Legislature, but yet to hit Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk.

therealdeal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rismedia.com

How to Navigate the Emergency Rental Assistance Process

If you’re a renter or landlord trying to stay afloat amid the now-expired eviction moratorium as announced last week, there is still plenty of money left in the government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Roughly 90% of the ERAP funds are up for grabs to help housing providers and their...
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

Americans in Poverty Will Get an Extra $3,340 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Federal funds are earmarked to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute, the poverty rate in the U.S. is projected to hit 13.7% this year. That means that roughly 1 in 7 of us lives below the poverty line, and most have no savings to help get through the tough times. But thanks to stimulus funds, the average family living in poverty can expect to receive around $3,340 through the end of the year.
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

New York governor mandates all cars, trucks to comply

New York [US], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation that outlines an ambitious goal to make all cars and light trucks sold in the state zero emissions no later than by 2035, the governor's office said in a release. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
informnny.com

SNAP recipients to receive maximum food benefits for September

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits this month. This was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday. Governor Hochul also directed the state Office of Temporary and Disability to continue working with the federal government to ensure all benefits will reach households in need this fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
NewsChannel 36

$200 million to be distributed for food assistance in New York during Sept.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive maximum food benefits for the month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. According to the governor's announcement, the state will receive nearly $200 million in federal funding to help nearly 1.6 million households statewide...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KGET 17

Millions in renter assistance available; Housing Authority urges renters not to wait

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are millions of dollars up for grabs in Kern County for tenants behind on rent and utility payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housing Authority is encouraging those behind on rent to apply before it’s too late. Kern County received more than $78 million from the pair of federal bills passed with hopes of extending a hand to anyone who fell behind on their rent.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Syracuse.com

New York wrestles with $9 billion in unemployment debt

Albany, N.Y. — New York’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has roughly $9 billion in debt, more than double what the state took four years to repay following the Great Recession that ended in 2009. The state comptroller’s office has offered a detailed plan of how to address the historic debt...
ALBANY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Some Landlords Would Rather Evict Tenants Than Accept Federal Rental Aid

Congress set aside $46 billion to cover rent for people struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, but states and cities have so far distributed only a fraction of the funds. Some local governments lack the staff and the know-how to distribute the aid, and many have saddled renters with tough...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Affordable Housing#Housing Assistance#Legislature#Hr A#New Yorkers
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot Unveils $16.7 Billion Spending Plan For 2022, Using Federal Funds And Modest Property Tax Hike To Balance Budget

by Todd Feurer and Meredith Barack CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday proposed a $16.7 billion spending plan for 2022 that relies on federal stimulus funds, various “savings and efficiencies,” and a modest property tax hike to help erase a $733 million budget shortfall. It’s the second year in a row the mayor is asking aldermen to back a property tax hike in Chicago, although it’s a smaller one than the $94 million property tax increase the City Council approved for 2021. The proposed increase in the city’s property tax levy for 2022 includes a $22.9 million automatic hike tied to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Newsday

Higher-income New Yorkers now eligible for rent relief

The state is expanding its COVID rent relief program's reach by serving higher-income New Yorkers as well as landlords whose tenants left them with arrears. Last week, the state's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began accepting applications from New Yorkers who earn up to 120% of their area's median income, up from the prior 80% limit. On Long Island, 120% of the area median income is $109,200 for a single person and $155,880 for a family of four, according to OTDA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Extends SNAP Benefits

Food assistance benefits are being maintained for New Yorkers in need for the rest of the month. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is directing the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to make sure Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or “SNAP” benefits remain at the maximum allowable level for eligible families through the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy