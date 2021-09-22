CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The starter is dead. Let’s try to fix it.

By Mario DeGenz
Purple Row
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know, I was looking at topics to write about, and the Rockies haven’t done a lot of things that merit their own thing this past week, so let’s do something different. Usually, these pieces are dedicated to player analysis, general Rox topics and other things of the sort, but I’m taking a break from that this Wednesday to talk about something I think about a lot: how in the world do we stop the endless stream of relievers we’re seeing?

www.purplerow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lawrence
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Robert Stephenson
Person
Zac Veen
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Ra9 War#Fangraphs#Fip#Mvp#Triple A#Slg
WDBO

Buster Posey's 18th homer helps Giants to ninth straight win

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Buster Posey is hitting, moving on the bases and catching with an encouraging strength in mid-September for someone who had hip surgery three years ago and chose to sit out the shortened 2020 season to protect his young family. And he is determined to keep...
MLB
FanSided

What is Edmundo Sosa’s future with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Edmundo Sosa has played himself into the starting shortstop role during the second half of the season. But what is his future with the St. Louis Cardinals?. Edmundo Sosa would be a cost efficient option for the Cardinals. After all, he is not arbitration eligible until 2024 and a free agent until 2027.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players Brian Cashman would like to cut, but can’t

The New York Yankees may or may not make the postseason this year. Regardless, here are three players that general manager Brian Cashman should cut, but likely can’t. The New York Yankees have put their fans through all of the emotions throughout the 2021 season. Whether it was the numerous heartbreaking losses or the 13-game winning streak this summer, Yankee games had more drama than an Oscar-nominated film.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy