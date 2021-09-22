The starter is dead. Let’s try to fix it.
You know, I was looking at topics to write about, and the Rockies haven’t done a lot of things that merit their own thing this past week, so let’s do something different. Usually, these pieces are dedicated to player analysis, general Rox topics and other things of the sort, but I’m taking a break from that this Wednesday to talk about something I think about a lot: how in the world do we stop the endless stream of relievers we’re seeing?www.purplerow.com
Comments / 0