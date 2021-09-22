An Exhibition Can Be A Classroom: “Young, Gifted and Black” at Gallery 400 Offers Expansive Take on Black Contemporary Artists

DARTMOUTH — ”Seeing is more convincing than reading,” wrote artist and designer Norman Ives in a 1960 edition of Industrial Design magazine. But for Ives, who died in his mid-50s in 1978, the impulse to read was an avenue toward seeing. Using letterforms as building blocks, he made work that paves synaptic pathways between symbol and image. The artist is the subject of “Norman Ives: Constructions & Reconstructions,” curated by John T. Hill, author of a book by the same name, at the CVPA Campus Gallery at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

