An Exhibition Can Be A Classroom: “Young, Gifted and Black” at Gallery 400 Offers Expansive Take on Black Contemporary Artists
Gallery 400 at the University of Illinois at Chicago has reopened with “Young, Gifted, and Black,” an exhibition of work from the private collection of Bernard I. Lumpkin and Carmine D. Boccuzzi, curated by Antwaun Sargent and Matt Wycoff. Featuring the work of fifty emerging and established Black artists, the exhibition is an expansive consideration of color, materiality, history and identity. Newcity spoke with Lumpkin to discuss the Chicago iteration of the exhibition, the importance of education in contemporary art, and what it means to support artists.art.newcity.com
