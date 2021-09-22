CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

An Exhibition Can Be A Classroom: “Young, Gifted and Black” at Gallery 400 Offers Expansive Take on Black Contemporary Artists

By Sally Eaves Hughes
newcity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGallery 400 at the University of Illinois at Chicago has reopened with “Young, Gifted, and Black,” an exhibition of work from the private collection of Bernard I. Lumpkin and Carmine D. Boccuzzi, curated by Antwaun Sargent and Matt Wycoff. Featuring the work of fifty emerging and established Black artists, the exhibition is an expansive consideration of color, materiality, history and identity. Newcity spoke with Lumpkin to discuss the Chicago iteration of the exhibition, the importance of education in contemporary art, and what it means to support artists.

art.newcity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
artnet News

‘I Want to Get People’s Attention’: Artist Adam Pendleton on Taking Over MoMA’s Atrium With a Monumental Tribute to Black Dada

For his first solo exhibition at a New York institution, the 37-year-old American artist Adam Pendleton has taken a big swing in the heart of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Scaling three sides of the soaring atrium space, modular black 60-foot scaffolds support black-and-white text-based paintings as big as 10 by 20 feet; large-scale drawings; a massive screen for moving images; and speakers projecting a sound collage. Together, they form a single work of art titled Who Is Queen?, which opens on September 18.
VISUAL ART
dbknews.com

Driskell Center’s “American Landscapes” exhibit highlights paintings by Black artists

Students look at the “American Landscapes” exhibit at the David C. Driskell Center on Sept. 14, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) The David C. Driskell Center at the University of Maryland unveiled “American Landscapes” last week, the center’s first in-person exhibition since the coronavirus pandemic began. The exhibition, which features American...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Illinois Society
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
kcur.org

Exhibit Acknowledges Influence Of Kansas City's Black Artists

"Testimony: African American Artists Collective" currently at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art includes works by painters, sculptors, poets, designers and fiber artists. Thirty-five of the more than 150 members of the collective have their art on display which the museum says "embodies the reciprocal powers of authentically speaking one’s truth."
KANSAS CITY, KS
Washington Post

In the galleries: Multiple works by Black artists create a vision of authority

When the artists studio Stable opened two years ago, much attention was paid to the building’s picturesque original function: sheltering horses who pulled wagons for Nabisco. Less noticed was that the structure had been similarly repurposed before, serving from 1985 to 1998 as a workspace for African American artists. In homage to that recent history, Stable and the Black Artists of D.C. have organized “Shoulder the Deed,” a show of 19 artists of color, most of them local and active.
VISUAL ART
Concord Monitor

Hopkinton gallery exhibit shows artistic appreciation of the woods

Trees are the inspiration for a dozen artists who are displaying their work in the upcoming exhibit at Two Villages Art Society’s gallery in Hopkinton. Their work is on view and for sale from Sept. 17 to Oct. 9. The exhibit, titled “Into the Woods,” features furniture, wall art, lamps,...
HOPKINTON, NH
Boston Globe

Norman Ives, artist who played with and against type, subject of new exhibit at UMass Dartmouth gallery

DARTMOUTH — ”Seeing is more convincing than reading,” wrote artist and designer Norman Ives in a 1960 edition of Industrial Design magazine. But for Ives, who died in his mid-50s in 1978, the impulse to read was an avenue toward seeing. Using letterforms as building blocks, he made work that paves synaptic pathways between symbol and image. The artist is the subject of “Norman Ives: Constructions & Reconstructions,” curated by John T. Hill, author of a book by the same name, at the CVPA Campus Gallery at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bradford
Person
Eric Dolphy
Person
Rashid Johnson
Person
Kehinde Wiley
sanfernandosun.com

Mexican Consulate Exhibit Features Young, Up-And-Coming Artists

For some time USC student Karolina Rocha wanted to write a poem about beans. Instead, the Mexican immigrant made a film. Her documentary short, “Ode to the Beans” is currently screening at the Consulate General of Mexico’s Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts as part of the exhibit “35X35 Bicentennial.”
VISUAL ART
valdostatoday.com

Local artist included in new gallery exhibition presented by Turner Center

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts’ Gallery Opening Reception on Monday, Sept. 20, from 5-7 p.m., features artists Erin Kendrick, Jacksonville, “The Things We Bring”; Amy Bennion, Salt Lake City, “Your Glass”; and Travis D. Simmons, Valdosta, “Momus.” The reception will be held at the Turner Center main galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson St., and is free to the public.
VALDOSTA, GA
towntopics.com

“Variations” Dual Exhibit at Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville

Gail Bracegirdle’s “Quicksand,” above, and Joseph DeFay’s “Stream,” below, are featured in their dual exhibit on view through October 3 at Artists’ Gallery in Lambertville. Gail Bracegirdle and Joseph DeFay are displaying their unique artwork together at the Artists’ Gallery, located at 18 Bridge Street in Lambertville, through October 3.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Contemporary Artists#Myths#Mtv#Cnn#Nxthvn#Black American
moreheadstate.edu

‘Black Art Matters’ exhibit opens Sept. 29 at the Golding-Yang Gallery

An art exhibit featuring the works of black artists from across the country will open Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Morehead State’s Golding-Yang Gallery in the Claypool-Young Art Building. “Black Art Matters” will feature sculpture, painting, drawing, and photography from black artists and creators. The exhibit is inspired by nationwide unrest...
MOREHEAD, KY
kjzz.org

This New Scottsdale Exhibit Features Young Phoenix Artists

Curator Lauren R. O'Connell and artist Estephania González at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art's "Forever Becoming: Young Phoenix Artists" exhibit. It used to be the case that young artists from the Valley would hone their craft — maybe get a degree in fine arts here — and then leave. They'd go to New York or Los Angeles, or maybe even the Bay Area.
PHOENIX, AZ
townandcountrymag.com

A Groundbreaking Exhibit of Black Jewelry Designers Comes to Sotheby’s This Week

Over the past few years, the auction houses have celebrated the under-appreciated work of artists of color across disciplines, yet there remained a noticeable absence of exhibitions featuring contemporary Black jewelry designers—that is, until now. This week, Sotheby’s New York unveils Brilliant and Black: A Jewelry Renaissance, the first selling exhibit of its kind featuring 21 Black designers. Brilliant and Black will be open to the public from September 17-26, and available on Sotheby’s Buy Now online marketplace through October 10.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
djmag.com

GAIKA, Shannen SP and GLOR1A contribute to new exhibition on Black futurism

A new exhibition by Nine Nights – the collective that includes GAIKA, GLOR1A, Shannen SP and Zara Truss-Giles among its ranks – is set to open at London's ICA next month. Starting on 11th October and running through to 30th January 2022, the exhibition, titled 'Channel B', will take in music, performance and art, including sound and video installations from Nine Nights members GAIKA, GLOR1A and Shannen SP.
MUSIC
sandhills.edu

Local Artists Lisa Richman and Dean Segovis Exhibit at the Hastings Gallery

Local artists Lisa Richman and Dean Segovis are exhibiting inventive installations and sculptures using recycled and found objects. Entitled “Recycled Renaissance,” the exhibit will run September 14 through November 19 in the Hastings Gallery in the Boyd Library on the Sandhills Community College Campus. The gallery is open Mondays through...
PINEHURST, NC
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Main Street Gallery exhibit showcases local artists, Texas Rose Festival

Colorful paintings lined a wall of the Plaza Tower atrium Tuesday as Main Street Gallery partnered with the Texas Rose Festival Association for the Secrets of the Garden art exhibit. The partnership is meant to provide additional activities for those visiting for the Texas Rose Festival, as well as spread...
TEXAS STATE
architecturaldigest.com

A New Exhibition at Sotheby's Celebrating Black Jewelry Makers

On September 17, Sotheby’s will open its doors to “Brilliant and Black: A Jewelry Renaissance,” marking the first-ever exhibition dedicated to Black jewelry designers. The show keeps the momentum high for the auction house, who also recently announced it will be selling more than 1,000 collections from Karl Lagerfeld’s estate (ranging from Jeff Koons paintings to Marc Newson furniture) later this year. “Brilliant and Black” is set to take place at Sotheby’s New York gallery, with a curated selection from some of the jewelry world’s most acclaimed Black talents, including Art Smith and Winifred Mason Chenet, along with newer emerging names. Among the roster is also renowned artist and former AD cover star Rashid Johnson, who began translating his anxious men series onto metallic rings and necklaces in collaboration with LIZ WORKS two years ago.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy