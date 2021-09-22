CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

What Can Fashion Media Learn From the 'Elle' Latinx Issue?

By Mekita Rivas
fashionista.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach September, an all-too-familiar and predictable pattern emerges in media: National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from September 15 to October 15, a federally-designated period intended to recognize "the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans" (the U.S. Census Bureau uses "Hispanics" and "Latinos" interchangeably), which is typically met with a flurry of Latinx-driven articles and other types of content.

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist. Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Viral in Bold Two-Piece Purple Dress for ‘Dune’ Premiere in Paris

Zendaya went viral on the red carpet for the Parisian premiere of her new film, “Dune.” The Emmy-winning actress stunned in a deep purple dress from Alaïa’s spring 2022 collection, the first line for the house by designer Pieter Mulier. Her outfit featured an extra-cropped top with long sleeves, as well as an angular bodice hem. Its slim-fitting skirt ended in a train of dark maroon and black feathers. Both pieces in the set included perforated details, reminiscent of Alaïa’s signature geometric lace. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit was complete with a gold ring and gold hoop earrings. The dynamic look,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Which Latinx People Get To ‘Make It’ In Fashion?

Despite being obsessed with fashion designers at an early age, I was already in my late teens when I finally learned Carolina Herrera was Venezuelan. Growing up in Puerto Rico, I had my doubts about whether Herrera was even from Latin America. Her last name was a good indicator that she was, but it somehow didn’t convince me. I asked my mom — one of her biggest fans — but she shrugged off the question with a simple “I’m not sure.” Looking back, it’s clear to me that I wasn’t really interested in judging Carolina Herrera’s Latinx bona fides. What I wanted was to reassure myself that there were other people from Latin America that could also make it to the upper echelons of fashion; people who rolled their R’s just like me.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Person
Selena Gomez
fashionista.com

This Is What Beauty Media and Branding Jobs Really Pay in 2021

Every year, we conduct a survey of fashion industry professionals to find out, and share, what they're earning at their jobs. This year, for the first time, we're also delving into the beauty industry, with a special focus on the people who help bring beauty to the masses through journalism, content creation, PR, marketing and more. The results bring transparency to what people in popular fields are making these days, on average.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Designers#Hispanic Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Hispanics#Latinos#Nhhm#Mexican#The Human Rights Campaign#Latine Heritage Month#Somos Vertical#People Chica#Colombian#Cfda#West Side Story
fashionista.com

Must Read: Which Latinx People Get to 'Make it' in Fashion?, Christian Siriano Opens SCAD Exhibit

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Writing for Refinery29, Frances Solá-Santiago questions which Latinx people get to make it to the upper echelons of fashion. Growing up with interest in fashion, Solá-Santiago says, "[Carolina] Herrera's Venezuelan heritage was hardly ever mentioned. The same was true for Oscar de la Renta and Isabel Toledo..... But...there are signs that things might be taking a turn for a more inclusive and diverse representation of Latin American and Latinx fashion designers." {Refinery29}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Trojan

Six must support Latinx-owned fashion brands

Whether you’re looking for athleisure, a glamorous new outfit or a pair of fun new shoes, it’s time to turn to the world of Latinx fashion brands. From fashion to business, the community has a large influence on what we consume daily. Latinx designers draw upon their culture, art, traditions and history, which have paved the way for a world of powerful fashion.
MLB
fashionista.com

Must Read: Will Smith Covers 'GQ,' Are Brands Still Overhauling the Fashion Calendar?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Will Smith covers the November issue of GQ in a winter-appropriate Loro Piana sweater. For the cover story, Smith sat down with GQ contributor Wesley Lowery for a candid conversation about finding freedom as a middle-aged man and his upcoming films. Smith also opened up about his forthcoming memoir, in which he dives into several important relationships and his adventures in self-actualization. {GQ}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

Dua Lipa Makes Her Runway Debut at Versace

Donatella Versace loves to make a statement on the runway. In season's past, the designer has called on old and famously beautiful friends of the Italian fashion house — like Jennifer Lopez and the O.G '90s supermodels — to walk alongside the leggy, in-demand models du jour during her Milan Fashion Week show. For Spring 2022, she recruited current face of the brand Dua Lipa to be both the buzz-generating opener and closer of her show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

The 11 Standout Looks at the 2021 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Broadway’s biggest night delivered an array of high-fashion moments. The 2021 Tony Awards took place on Sunday night in New York City after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. While the 2019-20 Broadway season was cut short because of the virus and the nominee pool was smaller than usual, stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Leslie Odom Jr. and many others came together to celebrate the year’s Broadway achievements.More from WWDGetting Ready For the Tonys With Nominee Ato Blankson-WoodRed Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3Photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

See Every Look From the Versace X Fendi Collaboration

Kim Jones and Donatella Versace pulled a "Freaky Friday" fashion stunt and temporarily switched houses. They showcased their sartorial experiment in a joint Fendi x Versace runway, called "Fendace," at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday night. "It's a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Match in Black Louis Vuitton Looks for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom giggled their way down the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles, both wearing Louis Vuitton in matching black. The couple has been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019 and have a beautiful one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, but they were clearly enjoying their night out on the town.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Menswear Ruled the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

The men came to slay at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards including looks from Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly. Feathers, sequins, leather, velvet, tartan, lamé, tulle, pastels, capes, you name it — everything was on display on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, red carpet on Sunday night.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole. Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel...
APPAREL
fashionista.com

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Maroon Suit Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing." Montecito, California resident Meghan Markle — a.k.a. the Duchess of Sussex — is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy