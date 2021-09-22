Red Sox Minor Lines: Enderso Lira has another big day

DSL Red L 7-8 Luis Ravelo, SS: 0-4, 1 K, 1 E. With only the DSL and Triple-A seasons still going on — and for some reason Worcester has both Monday and Tuesday off for these last two weeks of their season — you can expect we’re going to put a little shine on Bleis whenever we can. He’s the top DSL prospect in the organization right now, and he’s showing off the big tools this year. Obviously he’s still very far away, but the flashes, including hitting a homer here, are exciting. Lira, meanwhile, is now 6-6 over his last two games and has 11 total bases in his last three games.