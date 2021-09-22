CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Minor Lines: Enderso Lira has another big day

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDSL Red L 7-8 Luis Ravelo, SS: 0-4, 1 K, 1 E. With only the DSL and Triple-A seasons still going on — and for some reason Worcester has both Monday and Tuesday off for these last two weeks of their season — you can expect we’re going to put a little shine on Bleis whenever we can. He’s the top DSL prospect in the organization right now, and he’s showing off the big tools this year. Obviously he’s still very far away, but the flashes, including hitting a homer here, are exciting. Lira, meanwhile, is now 6-6 over his last two games and has 11 total bases in his last three games.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch: End of another minor league season

The Red Sox Prospect Watch sees the end of another MiLB season. Well we’ve reached the end of the 2021 MiLB season – it’s a sad day. Obviously, that means that this is the last Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch of the year. We’ll be back next year though. And importantly, remember that the Top-30 Prospect list is still set to come out after the Red Sox season is over.
MLB
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox Minor Lines#Dsl Red L 7 8#Ss#Cf#Triple#Worcester#Dsl Blue W#Cs#Sb#Blue#1 3
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
NESN

It Was Good Off Day For Red Sox As Yankees Fell To Orioles In Extras

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. Baltimore Orioles right fielder Austin Hays granted the Boston Red Sox a win on their off day Thursday. Yes, you read that correct. The Red Sox moved a half game up in the American League Wild Card standings after Hays’ game-winning...
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Jay Groome’s upside is showing

Worcester W 3-1 Connor Wong, C: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 K. Daniel Gossett (SP): 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K (66 pitches) Matt Barnes: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (12 pitches) Martín Pérez (W): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (16 pitches)
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Over the Monster

Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Portland shows off the arms

Welcome to a new feature here at Over The Monster in which we will be looking at the best players on the farm from the past week. With the new minor-league schedule being implemented this year that has teams playing six-game series every week with Mondays off, there are no Minor Lines on Tuesdays. We figured rather than just leaving that timeslot blank every week, we’d hand out some fake, virtual hardware. Each week, we’ll pick players of the week for both position players and pitchers, as well as an honorable mention in each category. (See Previous Winners Here)
MLB
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Has Been Everything Red Sox Could Ask For Since Trade

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. Kyle Schwarber most certainly is an important cog in the Boston Red Sox machine. The Red Sox acquired the former Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs outfielder at the trade deadline, and since returning to the field after an injury he has been everything Boston could’ve asked for.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Connor Wong hits a pair of homers

Worcester W 5-4 Connor Wong, C: 3-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI. Raynel Espinal (SP): 6.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K (94 pitches) Álex Claudio: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (8 pitches) Eduard Bazardo (W): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 k (28 pitches)
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy