Tour the New York City Home of One Professional Violinist

By Troy J. McMullen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even before they embarked on the renovation of a 3,000-square-foot loft overlooking New York’s Union Square, Max Worrell and Jejon Yeung, co-principals of Brooklyn architecture studio Worrell Yeung, and Jean Lin—of the cooperative gallery, design studio, and strategy firm Colony—knew they wanted the interplay of its fundamental geometries to help fuel their design. The loft in question occupies the entire third floor of a triangular, Renaissance Revival-style building designed in 1899 by the German architect Robert Maynicke—a pioneer of these types of modern spaces.

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

