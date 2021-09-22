CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Check Out Those Ads! – The Web #1

By Pitfall Gary
theretronetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1991 DC resurrected a group of Archie characters from the 1940’s for their Impact Comics imprint. It all started in July 1991 with Legend of the Shield and The Comet. In August The Jaguar and The Fly made their debut. In September another new title hit the shelves, The Web #1.

theretronetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
vmware.com

Horizon 7 admin console web time out??

We have 7.13 connection servers. I'm trying to figure out how to extend the admin web session timeout. I've tried the logical thing by changing my preferences as below but the time out is still less than 5 minutes. Extremely frustrating to use. This occurs for everyone. I assume it is a setting on the connection servers?
COMPUTERS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
darkhorizons.com

Lots Of New Footage In “Dune” Global Trailer

A new Chinese trailer has been released for Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Dune” and this one boasts a ton of new footage, most of the clip in fact, with a more basic breakdown of the story’s beats. Several scenes for fans of the books and earlier adaptations are shown here along...
MOVIES
KFOR

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

The Phantom Menace Preview Left Original Star Wars Editor Crying in a Parking Lot

Following the revelation that iconic Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas is really no fan of the Disney sequel trilogy, describing them as "awful", further comments have now emerged showing that she pretty much hates the prequels too. In fact, Lucas felt so disheartened by 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace that it reduced her to tears, and left her wondering how George Lucas had ended up with such a shallow story considering he had such a "rich palette to tell stories with."
MOVIES
CNET

This mind-bending sci-fi thriller on Amazon Prime will stay with you for days

If your love of watching psychologically twisted films can only compete with your penchant for reading late-night Reddit theories about their endings -- looking at you, Tenet fans -- I have a request. Please stop endlessly scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop on Amazon Prime and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Seagal
theretronetwork.com

Box Office 30: Doc Hollywood Re-View

Pete and Michael are hitting the road and getting stuck in a small town, doing podcasting community service when we Re-View Disney/Pixar’s Cars… erm sorry, I mean Doc Hollywood! Join us to hear our take on Michael J. Fox as a young doctor who really wants to land the Piston Cup! Doh! I mean, plastic surgery job! Gha… nevermind.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Hiddleston Reveals Why Chris Hemsworth Was Cast as Thor Instead of Him

This year marked 10 years since Thor hit theaters, which kicked off the Marvel careers of Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki). The two actors are still extremely active in the MCU, having both just lent their voices to the latest episode of the new animated series, What If...? Hemsworth will be seen next in Thor: Love and Thunder, making him the first Avenger to get a fourth installment to their franchise within the franchise. Hiddleston just starred in Loki on Disney+, which has already been renewed for a second season. In a new "Untold" video from Disney, Hiddleston explained why Hemsworth was originally cast as Thor instead of him.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Games#Baseball Cards#Video Game#Dungeons Dragons#Impact Comics#Jaguar#Archie Comics#Dc#Templar Knights#Hq#Headquarters#Indiana Jones#Roller Blades Check#The Ball Park Franks#Official Membership#70
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things’: Netflix Unveils Creepy New Location in Season 4 Teaser

Netflix offered up the most extensive look at Stranger Things 4 at a fan event Saturday. The 90-sceond teaser released during the event, which the streamer is calling “Tudum” after its two-note intro sound, took viewers inside the Creel house — which co-creator Matt Duffer called “a super important location” for the upcoming season. In keeping with the spoiler-averse nature of Matt Duffer and his brother and co-creator Ross Duffer, however, there wasn’t a ton of context to the 90-second teaser. It opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four moves into a stately home, then follows a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Reboot Gets a Jazzy New Title Sequence — Watch

There are two things that die-hard Cowboy Bebop fans absolutely need from Netflix’s live-action reboot: a Corgi, and music by Yoko Kanno. The lively free-jazz score from Kanno was an essential part of the original anime series, and Netflix smartly enlisted Kanno to compose new music for the reboot — including a new opening title sequence, which you can watch above. (The streamer unveiled the new titles as part of its “Tudum” global fan event on Saturday.) The new Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as intergalactic bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, whose crew also includes Jet Black (Luke Cage‘s Mustafa Shakir) and Faye...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Topps
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Shows Off Jazzy Opening Credits

Of the many beloved elements of “Cowboy Bebop” — the seminal late-1990s anime series that became a cult sensation in the U.S. after it premiered on Adult Swim in 2001 — arguably the best known is its killer opening credits sequence, set to the singular jazz theme “Tank!” by Yoko Kanno. The opening credits are so iconic that, rather than release a trailer to promote its upcoming live-action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop,” Netflix elected to debut the full opening credits for the show during its Tudum global fan event on Saturday. The series follows a team of bounty hunters, or Cowboys, who patrol...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
CBS LA

Marvel Suing To Keep Rights To ‘Avengers’ Characters From Copyright Termination

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Disney-owned Marvel has filed lawsuits in Los Angeles seeking to keep the rights to Avengers characters from copyright termination. The complaints come against the heirs of some late comic book greats like Stan Lee. If Marvel loses, the media giant would have to share ownership of characters like Iron Man, Thor and Spider Man, said to be worth billions. Disney, which is no stranger to intellectual property fights, spent 18 years battling a rights infringement in a case involving Winnie the Pooh and ultimately won. In fact, Disney pushed so hard for an extension of copyright terms that the law was called the Mickey Mouse Protection Act.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy