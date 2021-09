A Marco Asensio hat-trick saw Real Madrid hit six in a thrashing of Mallorca to return to the top of LaLiga.Karim Benzema and Isco also found the net for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a 6-1 win at the Bernabeu but it was the Spanish international who had featured in the Olympics last month who stole the show.Against his old club, Asensio refused to overly celebrate his landmark night but made the most of a first start of the campaign to help knock Atletico Madrid off the summit.Sevilla are in third after three goals inside 22 minutes helped down Valencia 3-1...

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO