CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fugees reunite for 'The Score' 25th anniversary tour

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Ooh la la la, The Fugees are getting back together. The famed hip-hop trio made up of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel will go on a world tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed album "The Score." "As I celebrate 25 years...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Fugees Announce World Tour to Celebrate 25 Years of ‘The Score’

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michelle of iconic hip-hop group Fugees have reunited and will go on their first world tour in 25 years. The tour is set to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Fugees Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years of Iconic Album ‘The Score’ — Tour Dates Announced!

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of legendary hip-hop group Fugees have reunited to announce their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score, one of the greatest albums of all time. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location. The rest of the tour will commence November 2nd at United Center in Chicago and will make stops across the globe in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and more, before finishing the tour in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.
MUSIC
107 JAMZ

The Fugees Have Reunited & Planning First World Tour In 25 Years!

I was beside myself when I saw the headline today, that the legendary Hip-Hop group The Fugees are gearing up for a reunion world tour. If it is in your means to catch a show, try to do so, because it may never happen again in our lifetimes. The iconic music group will soon celebrate the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album, The Score.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Wyclef Jean
CBS New York

Global Citizen Live Returns To Central Park For Star-Studded Concert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A concert for a cause brought celebrities, local leaders and even royalty to Central Park on Saturday. Global Citizen Live featured no shortage of stars, raising awareness for humanitarian causes. Concertgoers and organizers say it’s so great to be back in Central Park supporting important causes after last year’s was virtual only. Sixty thousand people were expected to be in attendance on the Great Lawn on Saturday. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, the massive concert kicked off with some of the biggest names in the music industry donating their time and talent. One of the first to hit the stage was...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Electrifies Global Citizen Live [Performances]

Jennifer Lopez was on-hand at Global Citizen Live 2021 and slayed the stage for a worthy cause. The mammoth event, which simultaneously took place in cities across the globe such as Los Angeles, London, New York, Mumbai, Paris, Lagos, Sydney, and Rio De Janeiro, calls for action to halt climate change and stresses the need for funds to combat famine and facilitate mass COVID-19 vaccinations.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Pop royalty in world-spanning gigs for climate, vaccines

From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, one of the biggest-ever international charity events was set to kick off Saturday with concerts around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  It said it was focusing "on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest -- climate change, vaccine equity, and famine".
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un
IBTimes

Sarah Harding Net Worth: How Rich Was She Before Her Death?

Sarah Harding was a British singer-songwriter, actress and model who was most famous for being a member of the all-female pop group Girls Aloud. She died of breast cancer on Sunday. She was 39. At the time of her death, Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million from...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
United Nations
dreddsinfo.com

Rapper Trina Gets Engaged To Raymond Taylor, Shows Off Ring – Pics + Video

Congratulations are pouring in for female rap icon Trina. During a FaceTime call with Health & Wellness guru Coach Stormy Wellington, the Miami femcee revealed that she recently got engaged. Trina was all smiles as she flashed her sparkling diamond ring for Stormy’s 1.1 million followers to see. Since 2016,...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trina Announces Engagement As She Shows Off Massive Ring

Congratulations are in order! The Baddest B*tch will soon become a Mrs. now that Trina has shared that she is engaged. The Rap icon keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal relationships but she has given the world a peek at her private life while featured on Love & Hip Hop Miami. On the show, fans saw that she was in a relationship with Raymond Taylor, a rapper who goes by the name Ray Almighty, and it looks as if they will be jumping the broom.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

Lil Wayne Just Crowned A New Female Rapper

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. When your childhood favorite rapper crowns his new signee the attention is real. On top of it being Lil Wayne aka the New Orleans goat, its a new female on the block. According to the internet abroad Mellow Racks, is Kodak Black ex’...
CELEBRITIES
The Breakfast Club

Trina Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Congrats are in order for Trina! During a FaceTime call with Health & Wellness guru Coach Stormy Wellington, the Miami rapstress revealed that she recently got engaged just hours before the chat. Trina was all smiles as she flashed her sparkling diamond ring for Stormy's 1.1 million followers to see.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

661K+
Followers
101K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy