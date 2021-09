If you regularly engage with media, you’re exposed to upward of 4,000 ads a day. That’s 4,000 chances to court your favor in one way or the other. Every advertisement simultaneously competes for its viewer’s attention — but not all can win it. So, what’s a marketing team to do? If a consumer is pelted with such a constant influx of exciting new commodities, the only real difference between a good product and a bad one is its presentation.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO