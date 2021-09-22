CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Meet the Rising Class of Broadway Superstars

By Naveen Kumar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I feel like Cinderella at the ball,” says playwright Douglas Lyons, who makes his Broadway debut this month with the comedy Chicken & Biscuits. “I’m speechless, humbled, and ooh baby I’m ready.”. Marquees are once again lighting up midtown Manhattan, as an age old artform aims for a historic fresh...

Broadway Curtains Rise for 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked,' 'Lion King,' and More in Epic Comeback Since COVID-19 Closure

After 18 months of darkened theatres due to COVID-19, Broadway's biggest hits are finally back and playing to live audiences in New York City. Four of Broadway's most popular musicals, including "Hamilton," "The Lion King," "Wicked" and "Chicago," had their opening nights on Tuesday after a long pandemic shutdown. Audiences who attended the openings were treated to surprise guest appearances and high emotions as curtains lifted.
Leslie Odom Jr., Audra McDonald Will Host Tony Awards and Broadway’s Back Concert

Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald will split emceeing duties for the Tony Awards and the special celebration of all things Broadway that will accompany the annual handing out of statues. The four-hour event is being broadcast across multiple platforms. Odom will host “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back,” a special that will air on CBS on Sept. 26 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and which will feature a live concert event featuring theater stars reuniting on stage to perform beloved classics. The event will also feature special performances from the three Tony-nominated best musical contenders, a group that includes...
On Broadway

The documentary “On Broadway” makes an appropriate follow-up to the International Film Festival, and it opens on Thursday, Sept. 16, running through the following week. With commentary from many prominent actors and other Broadway regulars, as well as Oscar-nominated director Oren Jacoby, the film follows the history of this legendary Manhattan entertainment center, also known as “The Great White Way.”
Wicked Triumphantly Returns to Broadway

This week there was a big roar that could be heard echoing throughout the storied streets of the theatre district. Broadway is back. Behemoth shows Hamilton, The Lion King, Chicago and Wicked opened earlier this week to jammed houses, and a deafening noise. I was in the audience of Wicked...
Norm Lewis
Michael Urie
Meet the first Mexican woman in leading Broadway role

“Chicago” is not only one of Broadway’s longest running shows in history, it also features the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway. Stacy-Ann Gooden has more on Bianca Marroquín in the video above. Actors across Broadway say they’re itching to get back on stage after more than...
Meet the Stars of Broadway's New Comedy Chicken & Biscuits

The Broadway cast of "Chicken & Biscuits" It's time for a family reunion! Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits is getting ready to begin Broadway performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 23 ahead of an October 10 opening night. The cast includes Norm Lewis as Reginald, Michael Urie as Logan, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere at the Queens Theatre and making their Broadway debuts are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who, at the age of 27, will be the youngest Black director in Broadway history. In Chicken & Biscuits, the Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father—hopefully without killing each other. But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. See the cast and creative team have a reunion of their own in the photos below!
Audra McDonald to Host 74th Tony Awards

Audra McDonald will host the Tony Awards this month, a show that “will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic,” following the event’s cancellation last year, ViacomCBS revealed Monday. The 74th annual edition of the...
The Curtain Is Once Again Rising On Broadway For Tony Awards

Jazz Hands!! The curtain is once again rising on Broadway! This Sunday, the 74th annual Tony Awards are set to celebrate the work of 2019 and 2020 before the pandemic caused Broadway to go dark, and after over a year of time to prepare, this show is sure to be an unforgettable one.
Long-delayed Tony Awards to herald theater’s return: ‘This has been a long haul’

The “best revival” could be Broadway itself. When the 74th annual Tony Awards arrive on Sunday night, the long-delayed Broadway celebration will carry a double dose of meaning. The ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre won’t simply honor the pre-pandemic season that was cut short in March 2020, it will seek to draw attention to the Theater District as it awakens from its coronavirus slumber. ...
Tony Awards and TV special hope to be the jab Broadway needs

The Oscars Grammys, Emmys and Golden Globes have all held their ceremonies during the pandemic. Now it's time for the Tony Awards celebrating an art form that really needs the boost — live theater.Sunday's show has been expanded from its typical three hours to four, with Audra McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back ” celebration for the second half, including the awarding of the top three trophies — best play revival, best play and best musical.“What this does is it gives a chance for a lot...
The 3 ‘Fates’ Of ‘Hadestown’ Reflect On Broadway’s Return And Their Love For NYC’s Theater Community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hit musical “Hadestown” reopened this month with a celebration that spilled into the streets. In 2019, the show won eight Tony awards, including best musical. Three women play a key storytelling role. CBS2’s Jessica Moore recently spoke to them about returning to the stage after 18 months. READ MORE: Broadway Buzz: ‘Hadestown’ Taps Greek Myths Mixed With Love, Music It has been a long road back for Broadway and members of the cast of “Hadestown,” but the atmosphere was electric on Sept. 2, reopening night, inside the Walter Kerr Theatre. “Hadestown” is based on Greek mythology. It’s the story of Orpheus...
'Hairspray' Cast Reunites to Celebrate Broadway's Return at 2021 Tony Awards

Broadway is back, and this year's Tony Awards are celebrating with a musical extravaganza and fun cast reunion. This year's show kicked off with the stars of the beloved musical Hairspray coming together to celebrate the return of theater in New York!. Marissa Jaret Winokur, who starred as Tracy Turnblad...
Tonys: Predicting the Play Winners Using Math

Seemingly no aspect of entertainment – or life, for that matter – has gone untouched by this pandemic. We’ve found new and creative ways to keep ourselves entertained these past 18 months, but many of the old ways endured some tough times that they’re still struggling to reemerge from. Very few types of entertainment were as affected as live theater. The very word “live” shows just how hard it is to fully recreate the experience in an era of social distancing. Now, at long last, the lights of Broadway are turning back on, to the delight of the vaccinated and masked...
Tonys Review: Broadway’s Back (Finally!) With a Pitch Perfect, Inclusive Celebration of Theater

The Tonys deserve to win multiple Emmys next year. A night married with celebration, inclusivity and in what can only be described as the realization that Jesus Christ returned to save us all in the form of Jennifer Holliday — it was a sensational awards ceremony that may have offered all the critical clues to constructing a new age of honoring top achievements in entertainment. Eighteen months and a global pandemic later, the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards were presented in two parts – the first half, hosted by Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, who has the record for...
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Wins Big As Broadway Celebrates The 74th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrating the best of Broadway at the 74th Annual Tony Awards, the stars reunited Sunday after the pandemic shut down Broadway for 18 months. Broadway’s long delayed big night finally arrived. Nominees and special guest performers were all dressed up, feet finally back on the red carpet, feeling over the moon that live performance is back. “The fellowship of the community is what I’m looking forward to most. There are performers in there who I’m in awe of, who do things that I can’t do,” actor and Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “What matters is that, like,...
Tony Awards: ‘Moulin Rouge!’ sweeps the long-delayed 74th ceremony

The long-delayed 74th Tony Awards was held on Sunday, September 26 in a two-part telecast staged at the Winter Garden theater. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosted a ceremony on Paramount+ that included the awarding of all but three of the Tonys. “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. then emceed a celebration of Broadway on CBS that included the top three prizes: Best Musical, Best Play and Best Play Revival. Nominations were announced back on October 15, 2020. Of the 18 eligible productions from the shortened 2019-2020 Broadway season, 15 reaped bids across 25 competitive categories. (The new tuner “The Lightning Thief”...
Tonys: 12-Time Nominee ‘Slave Play’ Shut Out in Surprise

Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play made history when the nominations for the 2021 Tony Awards, celebrating the shortened 2019-2020 Broadway season, were announced almost a year ago. With 12 nods, it set the record for most nominations earned by a play. And a number of experts predicted the production would win at least a few top awards during Sunday night’s four-hour Tonys celebration. But instead, it failed to win a single award and finished the night with another record — one perhaps less envied. Slave Play has now overtaken 1995’s Indiscretions as the play that fared the worst on Tonys night. Indiscretions...
Superstar Gianni Cures Shows How to Rise to the Top

As a young child, Gianni Cures loved singing. However, as he grew up, he lacked the courage to pursue it professionally. Then, at 19, he packed his life up in San Diego and took off for Hollywood. He became friends with artists and social media influencers who noticed he had a good voice and a talent for creating music. In his studio apartment with no rooms, they rallied their support and helped him learn. Soon, he was able to song-write, record, and produce himself.
Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

Select winners at the Tony Awards presented Sunday night in New York City:Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher NightingaleBest Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”___Online: http://tonyawards.com
