MORE TO THE STORY: Axel Reed was no ordinary soldier

By Brian Haines
crowrivermedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis name was Axel Reed, and he was no ordinary soldier. He fought for the Union during the American Civil War and rose to the rank of captain. He fought in several major engagements, including Sherman’s famed March to the Sea. In 1898, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for continuously displaying gallantry throughout the course of the war. He would become severely wounded while leading a charge through Confederate lines, resulting in the loss of his right arm, yet he refused discharge and continued to fight, with one arm, until the war came to an end. Today, he lies peacefully in his eternal resting place in Glencoe.

Comments / 0

