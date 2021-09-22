CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Guest opinion: Ankney's arguments are misleading

By BOB BALHISER
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that in order to solve a problem we must first admit that there is one. State Sen. Duane Ankney continues to imply in his Sept. 17 guest column that climate change is not real, nor does it pose a serious threat to our country, our security or our planet.

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Federal leasing ban would be catastrophic

Montanans have been through a lot over the past year and a half. It is important, now more than ever, that lawmakers make smart policy decisions that offer Montana and the rest of the country the best opportunities to boost their economies and jumpstart our recovery. But as recent news regarding federal oil and gas leasing has shown, that may be easier said than done.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Independent Record

Ankney continues to resist new and better solutions for Colstrip

We all know that in order to solve a problem we must first admit that there is one. Senator Duane Ankney continues to imply in his 9/17 IR editorial that Climate Change is not real, nor does it present a serious threat to our country, our security or our planet. He is also loathe to admit that there are a number of states who will soon no longer buy the coal-by-wire electricity produced at Colstrip. So, truly, it is not the "$3.5 trillion Congressional budget package" he refers to in the editorial that should worry him.
COLSTRIP, MT
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: A ray of hope for civility and compromise in politics

Last week, I had the honor of testifying in Harrisburg at a joint House-Senate hearing. After two hours, I also came away with some new optimism about a future that could include more common sense and civility in our political world. Majority House Local Government Committee chair Rep. Jerry Knowles,...
PERKASIE, PA
idahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: National Clean Energy Week in Idaho

As a lifelong Idahoan, I’m thankful to Governor Brad Little for issuing an official proclamation recognizing Sept. 20-24 as National Clean Energy Week in Idaho. Investing in an all-of-the-above approach to clean energy – including emerging clean energy technologies in natural gas and nuclear as well as renewables like wind and solar – is critical to protecting our natural resources while spurring job creation and economic development.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Daily Camera

Guest Opinion: Steve Fenberg: Misuse of right to recall

As the final days of the failed California recall approached, an oddly similar effort was just forming right here in Boulder. The news broke last week that petitions have been initiated to recall three Boulder Valley School District board members. We should take this recall threat seriously, and we should unify as a community to stop it in its tracks by not signing their petition.
BOULDER, CO
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Election law stacks the deck against political independents

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick is what he says he is, an Independent, and I will explain why he doesn’t run as one. The self-described “most independent congressman", Fitzpatrick doesn't refer to himself as a “Republican”. In 2020 his campaign literature bragged “Ranked #1 Most Independent in the Nation”. Fitzpatrick claims the mantle based on the rating he received from the Lugar Center. This think tank created an index that measures how often a congressman or congresswoman introduces bills that succeed in attracting co-sponsors from the other party, and how often they co-sponsor a bill introduced from across the aisle. (1) Fitzpatrick boasts the highest score ever. It’s as if the FBI insider cracked the code and discovered the algorithm for votes needed to win this distinction. Fitzpatrick’s voting record ranks with the most liberal “Republicans” ever in the U.S. Congress. In a debate against Scott Wallace in 2018, Fitzpatrick asked Wallace to not label him as a Republican.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
nonpareilonline.com

Guest Opinion: Antitrust bills in the House would hurt tech companies

As vital policy discussions continue in Washington, DC, on a wide variety of issues, businesses and economic development organizations must keep in mind a recently-introduced package of antitrust bills in the House Judiciary Committee. These bills target our nation’s leading technology innovators, many of whom have maintained significant investments in our state.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Natrium#The Biden Administration#Americans
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Biden, Dems’ $3.5T spending spree includes money for ‘tree equity,’ bias training

The $3.5 trillion spending bill being pushed by President Biden and Congressional Democratic leadership includes a $3 billion “tree equity” outlay for planting saplings and $25 million on “anti-discrimination and bias training” in the healthcare industry — as well as nearly $79 billion for the Internal Revenue Service to step up its enforcement of tax laws.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

No deal in sight on essential worker bonus pay

Lawmakers remain sharply divided over how to divvy up $250 million the Legislature set aside for bonus pay for essential workers, with the debate largely unchanged after weeks of public hearings and private discussions.  Democrats want to include a larger pool of workers and increase the total pie; Republicans want to keep the total the […] The post No deal in sight on essential worker bonus pay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Denver

Dozens March On Downtown Denver To Call For Action At U.S.-Mexico Border

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping at the Auraria Campus, in hope of drawing more attention to the growing issue of immigration into the country. Those who participated in the “Ya Es Hora: March For Citizenship” hoped the march would encourage elected officials to address their concerns with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. (credit: CBS) They also hoped to create a clear pathway to citizenship for Afghan refugees as well as undocumented immigrants. “We are here for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for all,” the event’s organizer, Hilda, told CBS4. Carrying signs...
DENVER, CO
Michigan Advance

GOP SOS attacked by Trump decries ‘huge disinformation campaign’ over 2020 election

WASHINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said during a Friday virtual panel that he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really destabilized […] The post GOP SOS attacked by Trump decries ‘huge disinformation campaign’ over 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy