Relationship Advice

This Mountain Wedding Is A Nature Girl's Dream

By Theresa Gonzalez
Brit + Co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeddings have no shortage of creative inspiration. From the cake design to thoughtful bridesmaid gifts to romantic mini moons, we are here for all of it. And when it's one of our own tying the knot we're not just *all* smiles, we can't wait to share. Brit + Co Social Media Manager Allison Lee Cimo married her true love last month in an intimate ceremony just outside the Rocky Mountain National Park, and the day was full of DIY details that are totally them. From the couple's woodland vibe to Allison's one fashion splurge to the homemade cakes made from two amazing Half Baked Harvest recipes, all the details of this stunning mountain wedding were amazing. Take a peek, grab a tissue, and prepare to be inspired!

