CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Billie Eilish, Radiohead Urge Climate Action in ‘Code Red Congress’ Campaign

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDLt9_0c4Iq8jb00

A diverse group of artists, celebrities, and influencers — including Billie Eilish , Radiohead , and Leonardo DiCaprio — have launched a day of social media action to push Congress to pass strong climate provisions in the Build Back Better budget legislation.

Using the hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress, the artists are urging fans to email their respective representatives to press for the largest climate protection bill in American history. Participants in the Code Red Congress campaign include Pearl Jam , Maroon 5 , Jon Batiste, Dave Matthews Band, Brittany Howard , Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo , Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Graham Nash, Joan Baez, Wilco , Lindsey Buckingham , Carole King , Michael Franti, Melissa Etheridge, Bright Eyes, Deepak Chopra, and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

“Climate change from fossil fuel pollution is a justice issue, especially for vulnerable communities of color who contributed the least to the problem but are already suffering the most,” Ruffalo said in a statement. “Ultimately, we are all on the front lines of increasingly extreme weather. Congress must act to protect our nation and the world.”

Howard noted, “On tour, I’ve been able to see just how naturally beautiful this country is. We need to protect it and we need to protect us. We must save ourselves from harmful air pollution in our cities, from poisoning our rivers and drinking water, and move toward healing this great planet and each other.”

Congress plans to vote soon on the bill, which is expected to get the U.S. to 80% pollution-free electricity by 2030 and to provide major tax incentives for solar, wind, energy efficiency, a smart grid, electric cars, charging stations, geothermal, and batteries. It will also drive major investment into communities hardest hit by environmental injustice. The #CodeRedCongress campaign aims to create a grassroots counter-wave, as the artists enable the public to reach Congress.

For more information or to email your representative, go here .

Comments / 0

Related
x1065.com

Lorde, Coldplay, Billie Eilish call on entertainment bosses to demand congressional action on climate change

Musicians including Lorde, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Finneas and Jack Antonoff are calling on entertainment industry leaders to demand action on climate change from Congress. In a letter addressed to the heads of companies including Facebook, Netflix, Sony, Walt Disney, Apple, Google and Amazon, the artists, working with the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund, state that the bosses are "needed to lead our community’s call for action and embrace this vision for a better world."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Damian Marley
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Brittany Howard
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Carole King
Person
Michael Franti
Rolling Stone

‘F–k Covid,’ Inflatable Ducks, and Glorious Chaos: Here Are the 15 Best Things We Saw at Governors Ball

Governors Ball really is a New York City festival. There’s no glamping at Gov Ball, no frilly art installations, no Ferris wheels or people in flower crowns. Who has the time? People who go to Gov Ball are all business: Show up, do drugs, listen to music, get back on the train. Then do it all again for two more days — that’s New York Tough. And this year, the festival felt more New York than ever, since it was held in the parking lot outside the stadium where the Mets play and the 7 train rumbles back and forth...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Watch Pearl Jam Play ‘Better Man’ With Brandi Carlile at Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam wrapped up the first weekend of the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Sunday night. It was just their second show since 2018, following their September 18th set at SeaHearNow in Asbury Park, New Jersey. It was an epic set featuring the live debuts of the Gigaton songs “Retrograde” and “Alright” along with standards like “Even Flow,” “Given to Fly,” and “Do the Evolution.”  Photographer Danny Clinch came out to join them on “Red Mosquito,” and Andrew Wyatt helped them close out the evening with “Alive.” At the end of the main set, Eddie Vedder read a letter from...
DANA POINT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiohead#Climate Action#Coderedcongress#American
AFP

Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines

A "once-in-a-generation" music event circled the world Saturday, with a slew of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live -- 24 hours of shows across the planet to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans urged the audience to "take action" to help raise $6 billion needed by the World Food Programme, tackle vaccine inequality and pressure leaders ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
vegnews.com

Billie Eilish, Moby, and Joaquin Phoenix Demand COP26 Stop Ignoring Animal Agriculture’s Role in Climate Crisis

This week, a group of 18 celebrity plant-based advocates, including Billie Eilish, Moby, Joaquin Phoenix, Alan Cumming, Evanna Lynch, and Alicia Silverstone, sent an urgent demand letter to Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma, the president of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November. The letter demanded Sharma include the role of animal agriculture in all discussions about the climate crisis. While animal agriculture has been widely ignored as a topic of discussion at previous climate talks, the celebrity-backed demand letter points out that the destructive industry contributes 14.5 to 16.5 percent of all anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally—making it the second largest GHG emitter in the world, on par with all transportation sectors combined.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
worldanimalnews.com

Billie Eilish Among Plant-Based Advocates Urging That Animal Agriculture Be Addressed At The COP26 Climate Conference In Scotland

A number of the world’s most well-known advocates for the plant-based movement have written to Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma MP, President of the COP26 Climate Change Conference to ask him to stop ignoring animal agriculture as a catastrophic climate change culprit. They are calling for this critical issue to be included on the COP26 agenda for world leaders to discuss this year in Glasgow, Scotland.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Moby, Joaquin Phoenix and Billie Eilish urge world leaders at climate talks to curb animal farming

A host of stars including Billie Eilish, Moby, Joaquin Phoenix and Stephen Fry are urging the government to get world leaders to debate animal agriculture at the upcoming climate crisis summit because of the environmental damage it causes.Eighteen celebrities have written to MP Alok Sharma, president of the Cop26 conference, asking him and other delegates to “formally and publicly recognise the role of animal agriculture as one of the largest contributors to climate change”.Other stars signing the letter are: Ricky Gervais, Joanna Lumley, Deborah Meaden, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, singer Leona Lewis, Chris Packham, actors Alicia Silverstone, Alan Cumming and Daisy...
BILLIE EILISH
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy