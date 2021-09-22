CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

A British Couple Is Selling Their Luxe Tuscan Home for the Price of a $35 Raffle Ticket

By Jessica Cherner
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though plenty of couples place a heavy priority on philanthropy, few take it to English husband-and-wife Jon and AnnMarie Nurse’s level. Within the last two years, the pair parted ways with not one but two of their Italian villas (a $517,000 vacation home in Tuscany and a $250,000 town house in Calabria) by way of a raffle. The people with the winning tickets received the deeds to the houses, the cost of the transfer taxes and legal fees, transportation, and even short-term accommodations, while both parties signed all of the paperwork. What’s more: The couple donated 100% of the profits from raffle sales to the Children’s Society, a youth-benefiting charity based in the United Kingdom. And to the surprise of many, the couple isn’t stopping at raffling off two multi-bedroom homes: They’re in the process of giving away their third home—for a raffle ticket that costs just $35.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Martha Stewart Sells Hamptons Home for $16.5 Million, Nearly Double the Asking Price

The vacation home of the U.S.’s reigning domestic goddess has sold for a premium. Martha Stewart parted with her long-time East Hampton, New York, home for $16.5 million last month, according to records with PropertyShark. That’s close to twice as much as its reported asking price of $8.4 million. Records of the off-market deal were made publicly available last week.
REAL ESTATE
Power 96

Gene Simmons’ ‘Palatial’ Beverly Hills Home Sells for $16 Million

Gene Simmons has reportedly sold his Beverly Hills estate for $16 million. The Kiss bassist placed the home on the market with an asking price of $22 million back in October 2020. TMZ reports that Simmons later upped his asking price to $25 million after making some renovations, but ultimately settled for the lower price.
TENNIS
Architectural Digest

Richard Branson’s Private Caribbean Island Features Magnificent New Estates You Can Rent

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson has finally given his beloved Necker Island—a 74-acre tropical haven in the North Pacific—a new sibling. Branson’s most recent lush purchase, Moskito Island, sits only a mere two miles away from its sister island, which has played host to such dazzling luminaries as Mariah Carey, Princess Diana, Nelson Mandela, and even the Obama family, who spent a few nights on Necker after the patriarch’s eight-year tenure in the White House. And longtime fans of Necker Island are going to want to check out the stylish digs across the water because there are 10 private estates, three of which (including Branson’s own 11-bedroom mansion) are available to rent starting from October 1st onward.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
centraloregondaily.com

Historic Camp Sherman Store goes up for sale; 3-BR home included

The Camp Sherman store is now for sale. It is listed at $3.2 million, with a 20-year renewable lease. Established by ranchers from Sherman County in 1918, the five-acre property includes the store and a three-bedroom house. “The business includes the 3,000 sgft store with both a walk-in cooler and...
CAMP SHERMAN, OR
The Blade

Tickets available for Great Lakes museum cruise raffle

A coronavirus consequence has slowed down sales of raffle tickets that are part of the National Museum of the Great Lakes’ biggest fund-raiser of the year. The Great Lakes Historical Society, which operates the museum, has for about two decades raffled off donated trips aboard Interlake Steamship Co. freighters as they ply their trades, typically hauling coal or iron ore from Lake Superior ports to consumers in places like northwest Indiana, Detroit, or Cleveland — or even the Detroit Edison power plant in Monroe.
LIFESTYLE
Myhighplains.com

Martha’s Home Selling Tickets to the Second Chance Prom

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you loved your prom, you never went, or you want to experience a night of dancing, food, and more. Martha’s Home is hosting their annual Second Chance Prom on October 23rd at the Embassy Suites. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.
AMARILLO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Look inside this spooky Texas home for sale with its own karaoke stage

Looking for a house perfect for hosting parties or filming low-budget slasher flicks? This is it. Another Texas home has been featured on Zillow Gone Wild, and it's really leaning into the spooky vibes of the Halloween party season. Mainly, it looks like Count Dracula himself would take a nice nap in this purple bedroom if vampires actually took naps.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxe#British#Italian#The Children S Society#Nurses#Instagram
wiltonbulletin.com

Easton home is part Tuscan villa and part ski weekend escape

EASTON — Part Tuscan villa, part Wyoming ski weekend escape, the 17-room estate at 30 Crossbow Lane was built to live up to its nickname, “La Dolce Vita,” according to listing agent Carol Langeland, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. The estate of the late Arnie D’Angelo — a successful...
EASTON, CT
Architectural Digest

Kanye West Drops $57.3 Million On Tadao Ando-Designed Malibu Home

Looks like Kanye West is headed to the beach—according to Dirt, the designer and musician just spent $57.3 million on a minimalist seaside mansion in Malibu. The concrete home was designed by Tadao Ando and built by Marmol Radziner (the firm also served as executive architect on the project), and previously owned by Richard Sachs. Ando is the renowned architect behind the He Art Museum in China and the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, among other buildings. Sachs, a financier and ex of Ashley Olsen, purchased the property in 2003 for the much lower price of $1.9 million, and radically transformed the place during his near 20 years of residency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KRON4

The Gap family selling summer home for $100 million

ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) – Six years after opening up The Gap clothing chain, Donald and Doris Fisher purchased a summer home in Atherton, California. They purchased the property in 1975 for $211,000, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s now on the market for $100,000,000. If the sale goes through,...
ATHERTON, CA
Daily Mail

Asking price on average British home hits a record high of £338,462 as competition heats up among 'power buyers' with cash in the bank who are 'out-muscling' those yet to sell their home

The average price tag on British homes has hit a record high of £338,462 as the competition heats up among 'power buyers', according to new figures. Average asking prices for homes increased by 0.3 per cent, or £1,091, month-on-month in September, according to figures from Rightmove. Wales, South West England,...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among the Skyscrapers

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

$470K Italian villa being raffled off for just $35 a ticket

The British couple who raffled off two Italian dream homes in the past year – a $517,000 vacation home in Tuscany, and a $250,000 fully furnished townhouse in Piazza Calabro – have another to give away, all in the name of charity. Their latest, a four-bedroom, four-bath home in Garfagnana,...
REAL ESTATE
People

Jeff Lewis Cuts Price of L.A. Home by $500K in Hopes of Selling 'Before the Baby Gets Here'

Jeff Lewis has relisted his L.A. home with a price cut of $500,000 in an effort to sell it before he expands his family. On Thursday, the former Flipping Out star, 51, announced on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live that he has connected with a new surrogate to carry his second baby. He is already father to daughter Monroe, 4, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner, Gage Edward.
REAL ESTATE
realtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion Sold at Auction – Once Seen in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie, has been sold at an auction for $63.1 million. With competitive bidding starting at $48 million and proceeding at $100,000 increments, the courtroom auction ended with a billionaire named Nicolas Berggruen taking the keys to the mansion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy