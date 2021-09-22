A British Couple Is Selling Their Luxe Tuscan Home for the Price of a $35 Raffle Ticket

Though plenty of couples place a heavy priority on philanthropy, few take it to English husband-and-wife Jon and AnnMarie Nurse’s level. Within the last two years, the pair parted ways with not one but two of their Italian villas (a $517,000 vacation home in Tuscany and a $250,000 town house in Calabria) by way of a raffle. The people with the winning tickets received the deeds to the houses, the cost of the transfer taxes and legal fees, transportation, and even short-term accommodations, while both parties signed all of the paperwork. What’s more: The couple donated 100% of the profits from raffle sales to the Children’s Society, a youth-benefiting charity based in the United Kingdom. And to the surprise of many, the couple isn’t stopping at raffling off two multi-bedroom homes: They’re in the process of giving away their third home—for a raffle ticket that costs just $35.