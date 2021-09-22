Kylie Jenner announces new baby product line ‘tested and approved’ by Stormi

Kylie Jenner has announced she is launching a product range dedicated to babies and young children, which has been “tested and approved” by her three-year-old daughter.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and businesswoman introduced fans to Kylie Baby, which includes skin and haircare for babies, via an Instagram post.

Sharing a promotional image of herself with Stormi , Jenner promised that all the products in the Kylie Baby range are “completely vegan and hypoallergenic”.

She wrote: “I’m so excited to introduce Kylie Baby to you guys. It was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective and conscious baby care when I became a mom.

“I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me!

“I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family!”

Kylie Baby is set to launch on 28 September. Products including shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and bubble bath formula will be available to buy at kyliebaby.com.

Jenner also took to her Instagram Stories to explain each item in further depth and said she spent a long time working on the line because she “wanted to make sure we went through every testing possible”.

She gave fans a preview of the product set, which featured pastel pink and blue ombre packaging and a fluffy cloud-shaped box.

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, claimed the products will be “extra safe for your babies and your kids”, but did not go into detail about the ingredients list for each product.

“These are all Stormi-tested and approved,” she added. “These are the only products we used for the past, maybe two years now, which is crazy.

“Fun fact: I posted this really cute photo of Stormi a year and a half ago, and we were testing Kylie Baby then and used these bubbles,” she said of the bubble bath solution.

“I wouldn’t recommend this for your own kids, but Stormi basically used to try to eat this bubble bath and put it in her eyeballs.”

Kylie Baby is Jenner’s latest business venture, on top of her Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Swim, the last of which she launched recently.