The top-15 forwards in the Metropolitan Division for 2021-22 season

When the Penguins acquired Jeff Carter last April, it seemed to be a curious move. Carter, 36, was considered fairly washed up. It had been years since he, or his team in Los Angeles had been relevant. Carter was mostly playing as a winger and he had only scored eight goals in 40 games with the Kings in 2020-21. He had a hefty $5.2 million contract, though LA generously retained 50% of it. What was the purpose of this add?

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO