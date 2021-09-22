The top-15 forwards in the Metropolitan Division for 2021-22 season
This week marks the beginning of NHL training camps, which means the start of the season is just around the corner. The NHL is returning to its normal divisional formats this season which means the Pittsburgh Penguins are back in the Metropolitan Division with the usual rivals. With that in mind we wanted to take a quick look around the division and look at the top-15 forwards within the Metropolitan Division.www.pensburgh.com
Comments / 0