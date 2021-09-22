CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opens Milan Fashion Week

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday with her debut runway collection, a concrete success for a movement to promote diversity in Italian fashion just a year after launching. The Italian National Fashion Chamber tapped Meribe to open six days of womenswear previews for...

