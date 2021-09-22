CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bizarre journey to open Enigma Bazaar bar finally ends

By Lily O'Neill
Denver Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years after purchasing the real estate for their new bar, the owners of Enigma Bazaar are relieved to finally have the doors open. “We were supposed to open last May, but then COVID hit,” co-owner Carly Howard said. “It gave us an extra year to perfect the space, but it was also disappointing. We’ve been working on this so long that we had a fire lit at this point.”

Denver Post

Artist Tadashi Hayakawa celebrates life, art and his 80th year with a new body of work.

To watch artist Tadashi Hayakawa in action painting his bold, energetic abstracts you would not immediately realize that he is acutely aware of his own aging. Having experienced a premonition in 2006 about his own death, he peppers into casual conversation how he is not long for this world. In stark contrast to these comments (that he has been making for many years, by the way) he sits and stands and bends his elderly frame over the canvas with deliberation and focus, all while chatting up his audience, charming them with his friendly nature and spiritual presence. In this, his 80th year, he has created a new body of work that is a celebration of his creativity and life. Waku Waku (My Heart is Beating with Excitement) runs October 15 through November 11, 2021 at Bitfactory Gallery 851 Santa Fe Drive in Denver. The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, October 15 from 6-9 pm, First Friday Art Walk on November 5 , 6-10 pm and to visit during regular gallery hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 am to 4 pm for the run of the show. Work can also be viewed and purchased online at www.bitfactory.net.
DENVER, CO
Denver Post

Excess at its best: LoDo’s K Contemporary gallery gives “bunny artist” Hunt Slonem the big show he deserves

Hunt Slonem is an artist and a brand. He is known best for his large, repetitive paintings of bunnies — and his work is in 250 museums across the globe. It’s also on tote bags, throw pillows, beach hats and assorted tabletop accessories that he sells on his website, as well as in a dedicated “Hop Up Shop” at the Bergdorf Goodman department store. He’s figured out how to what so many artists dream of: sell work on a grand scale while retaining creative credibility. Four-plus decades into his career, he is bigger than ever, and everyone seems to like him.
DENVER, CO
Only In Missouri

Pair A Scrumptious Meal With Some Of The Best Views In Missouri At The Enchanting Osage Restaurant

Missouri might just be one of the most beautiful places on earth. We’re pretty fortunate, too, to have an abundance of places to admire the natural beauty, too. A meal at Osage Restaurant in Missouri, for example, promises jaw-dropping views paired with a scrumptious, fine dining meal. You won’t find a better place for a […] The post Pair A Scrumptious Meal With Some Of The Best Views In Missouri At The Enchanting Osage Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

David Chase Chose Journey for ‘Sopranos’ Finale Because Song Was Hated by Crew

David Chase had three songs in mind that he wanted to use in the final moments of The Sopranos — and he went with the one the crew hated. While a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast on Monday, the writer-director talked about his career, which obviously included his legendary HBO series. Having no interest in rehashing what the ending means, Chase did say he had multiple songs in mind for the iconic moment. He would ultimately choose “Don’t Stop Believin’.” “I didn’t know Journey was the answer,” Chase told Maron of the process. “In preproduction [for the final season], there...
CELEBRITIES
