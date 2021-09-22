Bizarre journey to open Enigma Bazaar bar finally ends

To watch artist Tadashi Hayakawa in action painting his bold, energetic abstracts you would not immediately realize that he is acutely aware of his own aging. Having experienced a premonition in 2006 about his own death, he peppers into casual conversation how he is not long for this world. In stark contrast to these comments (that he has been making for many years, by the way) he sits and stands and bends his elderly frame over the canvas with deliberation and focus, all while chatting up his audience, charming them with his friendly nature and spiritual presence. In this, his 80th year, he has created a new body of work that is a celebration of his creativity and life. Waku Waku (My Heart is Beating with Excitement) runs October 15 through November 11, 2021 at Bitfactory Gallery 851 Santa Fe Drive in Denver. The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, October 15 from 6-9 pm, First Friday Art Walk on November 5 , 6-10 pm and to visit during regular gallery hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 am to 4 pm for the run of the show. Work can also be viewed and purchased online at www.bitfactory.net.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO