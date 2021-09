Ken Woodmansee, an unhoused man in Alameda County, was one of the first to park his van as part of First Presbyterian Church of Hayward’s park-out program. He had Thanksgiving dinner with Pastor Jake Medcalf and his family, who found Woodmansee to be “beautiful, kind and fun soul.” Medcalf’s children especially loved Woodmansee and the family would stop to take him where he was going in the Hayward and Castro Valley area.

