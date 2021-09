There are quite a few movie musicals set to release soon as Dear Evan Hansen will make its debut this month, and others are in the works!. But, one that many fans have been highly anticipating is the modern version of the classic West Side Story that will be arriving in theaters this winter. And, while we’ve already seen a few sneak peeks at the film, you’re going to want to put on your best dancing shoes and brush up on your singing because a NEW trailer has dropped today!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO