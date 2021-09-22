Lions prove they can run the ball, but not when put in a hole

Now admittedly a fortnight is fourteen days and we’ve had fifteen with Monday Night Football but come along with me here. Back in the day, before Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, the Pepsi/Coke challenge for Tarantino movies was between Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. Dogs generally won the art house vote with its low budget and cutting off ears to fantastic soundtracks, but I really liked Pulp Fiction as much, if not more. I think Pulp Fiction was edited better and it kept us forgetting that John Travolta was dead by having him in the last scene with Samuel L. Jackson and his wallet in the diner. We left on a high, like the first game against San Francisco. Well, at least I did. The Lions didn’t give up and we lost keeping our heads held high.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO