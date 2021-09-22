CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions prove they can run the ball, but not when put in a hole

By Chris Perfett
Pride Of Detroit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t all disaster on Monday night in Lambeau Field for the Detroit Lions. While the focus is rightly on the shortcomings of the defense this week, the Lions also proved that their offense is starting to mesh, albeit in unfamiliar and new ways. It’s hard to call the running...

www.prideofdetroit.com

