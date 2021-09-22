2022 Football Schedule Announced
It’s never too early to plan out trips for future LSU games and the SEC did just that Tuesday evening, announcing the full schedule for all member institutions. LSU’s 2022 season begins Sunday September 4 against the Florida State Seminoles in the Superdome. It’ll be the first time LSU and Florida State have played since 1991. Florida State has won seven of nine matchups all time, with LSU’s last win coming in November of 1982.www.andthevalleyshook.com
