The Minnesota Wild prospects just wrapped up a stellar weekend that saw them earn two wins against the Chicago Blackhawks on home ice and gave us a sneak peek into what we can expect from the future of this organization. And even though it was essentially a meaningless pair of games that can be glanced over as the foreward to the novel that is what the 2021-22 season is going to be in Minnesota, little tidbits of information can be taken from what we witnessed in two honestly entertaining hockey games.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO