Leelanau County, MI

Leelanau Trail Under Construction As TART Works On Repairs

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzLI6_0c4IogFg00

The Leelanau Trail is under construction as TART Trails works on repairs. They’re working on a maintenance project to improve portions of the trail for bikers and walkers.

The trail is closed right now between Carter Road and the Larking Group parking lot.

TART Trails says they plan on fixing erosion and other parts of the trail showing signs of distress. They are asking trail users to use the shoulder of M-22 as a detour until further updates are announced.

“This trail project will bring benefit to the trail by improving the safety in experience of trail users,” said Chris Kushman, Planning and Management Director for TART Trails. “Right now, the asphalt is broke, it’s patched, it’s bumpy. It’s partly underwater, so that prevents problems at different times of the year.”

The trail project is expected to be completed by the beginning of November.

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

