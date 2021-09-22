Grand Traverse Industries Begins New Addition

After two years, Grand Traverse Industries is making a move on their new addition. The 30,000 square foot addition will be added onto their manufacturing plant.

Grand Traverse Industries is a nonprofit cooperation. They provide packaging and assembly, janitorial services, and more for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The nonprofit also trains employees with disabilities. The company says this addition will help create more jobs and opportunities for people with disabilities.

“It will provide more opportunity for each person… to be able to do the work that we do. We hope to expand and do more work for partners in the community,” said Cindy Evans, Executive Director for Grand Traverse Industries.

Grand Traverse Industries says they are looking forward to setting goals, especially since being apart during the pandemic.