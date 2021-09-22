CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Traverse County, MI

Grand Traverse Industries Begins New Addition

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I41vd_0c4IoLuX00

After two years, Grand Traverse Industries is making a move on their new addition. The 30,000 square foot addition will be added onto their manufacturing plant.

Grand Traverse Industries is a nonprofit cooperation. They provide packaging and assembly, janitorial services, and more for the deaf and hard of hearing.

The nonprofit also trains employees with disabilities. The company says this addition will help create more jobs and opportunities for people with disabilities.

“It will provide more opportunity for each person… to be able to do the work that we do. We hope to expand and do more work for partners in the community,” said Cindy Evans, Executive Director for Grand Traverse Industries.

Grand Traverse Industries says they are looking forward to setting goals, especially since being apart during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Charlevoix Looks to Add More Long-Term Rental Properties

Charlevoix is looking at ways to add more long-term rentals to address the ongoing housing crisis. Charlevoix Housing Commission Director, Annessa Haist, said short-term rentals are good for those wanting to stay in Charlevoix just a few months at a time. But, it’s taking away property that could be used by those living there year-round.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

Construction Begins on West Front Street Bridge

Construction began on the West Front Street Bridge in Traverse City on Monday. The project costs more than $2 million and will completely replace the current bridge which is showing signs of wear and tear. Plans include building a spread box beam bridge supporting a concrete deck, along with extending...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Traverse County, MI
Business
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Dealerships Impacted by Microchip Shortage

The microchip shortage is impacting dealerships nationwide and Northern Michigan dealerships. At the Babb Ford dealership in Reed City, they say it’s the weirdest situation since being in the car business. They have been open since 1954. “We’re helpless; we have to wait for the manufacture. There are tens of...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy