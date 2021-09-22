CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're Looking for Your Survival Stories

By The Editors
At Outside, we know something about incredible survival stories. We've published epic tales from writers who were bitten by rattlesnakes and who competed on Naked and Afraid. We also know that anyone who spends time outdoors has their own favorite yarn about the trip when everything went terribly wrong but they lived to tell their friends about it. For a new online series, we're looking to hear those stories from our readers. We're interested in short stories that pack a punch. Some of our favorite survival tales have been brief but harrowing: an encounter with a mountain lion in the middle of a run, or being stranded at sea for ten days.

outsidemagazine

8 Ways to Elevate Your Next Adventure

There’s nothing wrong with falling into an outdoor-adventure routine, whether that’s running the same loop before work or hiking the same distance on weekends. But if you’re looking to spice up your next trip into the outdoors and make it feel a little bit bougier than normal, consider these eight creative ideas for elevating your next experience.
lwlies.com

The Story of Looking

Documentary maker Mark Cousins gets personal with this eye-opening essay film about the history of human vision. A decade on from his 15-hour magnum opus, The Story of Film comes another chapter in the life and interests of critic-turned-filmmaker Mark Cousins. The Story of Looking, is expanded from his 2017 book of the same name, yet this time the director limits himself to 90 minutes and adopts a more personal perspective.
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

