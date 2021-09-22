Montgomery County school bus stuck after water main break

WASHINGTON — Two DC Police officers have been indicted in the death of a 20-year-old who was killed in a crash following an attempted traffic stop and police chase. Karon Hylton-Brown crashed a moped he was driving into a vehicle in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest on Oct. 23. Police said they initially tried to pull Hylton over for not wearing a helmet as he rode his moped on a sidewalk, a misdemeanor traffic crime. Police say Karon fled on the moped, and officers followed him in their cars.

