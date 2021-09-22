Montgomery County school bus stuck after water main break
ASPEN HILL, Md. — A school bus got stuck in a sinkhole that opened up following a water main break in Montgomery County, according to authorities. The water main break was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of Leclair Court, off Wagon Way in Aspen Hill, Maryland. The water from the break likely caused the road to weaken and opened a sinkhole, in which the bus got stuck, according to Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.www.wusa9.com
