Auburn confident cleaning up ‘little things’ pays off big time for pass defense

By Tom Green
 5 days ago
Donovan Kaufman knows Derek Mason better than any other player on Auburn’s defense. Kaufman played under Mason last season at Vanderbilt, and although his freshman campaign was cut short, he understands how the Tigers’ first-year defensive coordinator approaches things when it comes time to make adjustments and corrections when things don’t go as planned. So, how is Mason responding after Auburn’s defense allowed Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford to complete 28-of-32 passes for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week?

