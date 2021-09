The city of Jerseyville and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council announced a partnership with Edwardsville-based public relations and marketing firm, Cork Tree Creative Inc., on the development of a destination marketing campaign to help promote the many attractions in Jerseyville. As major economic advancements continue to distinguish Jerseyville’s downtown area, the community is primed for business growth, tourism and more. The destination marketing campaign is set to launch in spring 2022.

JERSEYVILLE, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO