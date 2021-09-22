CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shiawassee County, MI

Shiawassee Co. to decide how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief

By Krystle Holleman
WILX-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After months of controversy, it is now time for Shiawassee County to decide how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. A public discussion is scheduled after the Board of Commissioners voted in July to award themselves tens of thousands of dollars. Following that vote, the board voted to return the bonuses, amid backlash from residents and other officials, including U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township).

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Shiawassee County, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Coronavirus
County
Shiawassee County, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Kildee

Comments / 0

Community Policy