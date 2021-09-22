Shiawassee Co. to decide how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After months of controversy, it is now time for Shiawassee County to decide how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. A public discussion is scheduled after the Board of Commissioners voted in July to award themselves tens of thousands of dollars. Following that vote, the board voted to return the bonuses, amid backlash from residents and other officials, including U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township).