JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a Jackson bank robbery has turned himself into police. A felony warrant was issued on Sept. 10 for Jermaine Jones, 49, in connection with the robbery of a Flagstar Bank. Around 10:40 a.m., a male entered the branch located at 1717 N. West Ave. wearing a black face mask and Los Angeles Lakers hat. He then displayed a note to a teller, indicated that he had a gun, and said it was a robbery.