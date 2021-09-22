CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What is the defining moment of the Falcons - Giants rivalry?

By The Falcoholic
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Wednesday morning, so it’s time to pour a cup of coffee taller and deeper than the laws of physics allow and talk defining moments again. This week brings the Giants to town. For one of the league’s marquee franchises, the Giants are an easy team to forget about if you’re a Falcons fans, given that they’ve mostly stunk for years now and have done so in an NFC East where the Cowboys and Eagles have caused us the most frustration and bitterness in recent seasons. Still, this has quietly been a fun little rivalry.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Falcons Giants#Eagles
thedraftnetwork.com

Did The Falcons Make Same Mistake Giants Did?

One team has an aging, former MVP quarterback whose career is close to its end. The other has a third-year quarterback who hasn’t played up to his presumed potential as a sixth overall pick. What these two teams have in common is that they both had chances to take top quarterback prospects in a year with a stacked class, yet neither of them took advantage of their situation. These two teams, of course, are the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 4 sensational stats that defined the win over Giants

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos got the win against the New York Giants, and they did so in impressive fashion. Here are five sensational stats that defined the victory. The Denver Broncos got themselves a win in September and for...
NFL
Lebanon-Express

Falcons vs. Giants preview

Mid-Major Matt previews Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants as both teams are seeking their first win of the season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons could be without Key WR vs. Giants

Atlanta Falcons' fourth-year wide receiver Russell Gage gutted through last Sunday's game at Tampa Bay after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. But he may not be able to do that again this weekend. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Gage is considered "week-to-week" due to the injury....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Giants vs. Falcons tale of the tape

The Giants and Falcons will both be looking for their first win of the season this weekend when the two teams square off at MetLife Stadium at 1pm Sunday. The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking 30-29 loss against the Washington Football Team last Thursday, as Dustin Hopkins hit the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock to give Washington the win. On the other sideline, Atlanta suffered a 48-25 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
NFL
audacy.com

What is Falcons biggest advantage vs Giants?

The Atlanta Falcons are 0-2 to start the 2021 season with losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will head coach Arthur Smith finally see his first as a head coach come Week 3?. The Falcons face another 0-2 team when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take...
NFL
Times Union

Giants vs Falcons: How to watch and stream online

Daniel Jones tries to get the Giants their first win of the 2021 NFL season this weekend when he takes on Matty Ice and the Atlanta Falcons. Heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, some teams are undefeated at 2-0 while others are looking for their first win of the season. In this matchup, we have two of the latter as the New York Giants (0-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) in a battle of who’s going to get their first win of the season.
NFL
giants.com

Expert picks: Giants vs. Falcons Week 3

The Giants are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1pm this Sunday as both teams are searching for their first win of the season. While the Giants fell to Washington in heartbreaking fashion, losing 30-29 on a Dustin Hopkins field goal with no time left on the clock, the Falcons were handled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing 48-25 thanks to five touchdown passes from Tom Brady.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants, Joe Judge not taking Falcons lightly

The New York Giants opened Week 3 as 3.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons, which will be one of the few times they are considered favorites this season. However, the Giants themselves are 0-2 and in no position to take any other team lightly. And they certainly aren’t. Despite perceptions,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Falcons: 5 questions about the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are not a team that pops up on the New York Giants radar consistently. The Falcons, though, will be at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. With that in mind, our 5 questions segment this week is with Dave Choate of SB Nation’s Falcons blog, The Falcoholic. Let’s get...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants-Falcons predictions: BBV staff unanimous in picking Giants to win

The New York Giants better not screw this up! All six Big Blue View contributors predicting Sunday’s outcome are picking the Giants to defeat the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are 3-point favorites in a matchup of teams that are both 0-2 to start the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Giants: a look at the series history

Two played and an ugly two in the loss column already for Atlanta. Their defeat in Tampa has now tied that all time series against their division rival. This week, the Falcons have a meeting with the New York Giants. While this Atlanta vs. New York rivalry doesn’t exactly resemble the bitter competition between the Braves and Yankees in the ‘90s Major League Baseball, this matchup has given us some memorable games over the years.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Atlanta Falcons are in big trouble at this position against Giants

A.J. Terrell was one of those players that the Atlanta Falcons could not afford to lose – yet here we are with Terrell being ruled out against the Giants. The Falcon’s have one of the thinnest secondaries in the entire league, they do not have top-end talent outside of Terrell and possibly Richie Grant. It is a scary truth for Dean Pees, as now he is going to have to get extremely tricky with his play calls to be able to cover up for the deficiencies.
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons vs. Giants: final health and standing updates

The Falcons and Giants are both winless so far in 2021 and week 3 is looking like a desperation matchup for both. New York has the benefit of playing from home on top of coming off of 10 days of rest. The NFL schedule makers have really put the Falcons in an unfavorable position with their second road game against a more rested opponent. Here’s a quick look at the health status of both teams heading into this critical week 3 matchup.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy