What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Bounce, Looks to End Streak of Four Down Days

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow futures rose 200 points as investors await any hints Wednesday afternoon from the Fed about when it might start tapering its massive Covid-era bond purchases. The Dow and S&P 500 had looked poised to end a three-day losing streak Tuesday afternoon but closed lower. The Nasdaq was able to close higher, ending a two-session losing streak. For the month, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 4%, just over 3.7% and nearly 3.4%, respectively. (CNBC)

