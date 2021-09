Arthur Smith earned his first win as head coach and helped the Falcons improve to 1-2 on the season with a 17-14 win against the winless New York Giants. It was far from a pretty game for Atlanta, but the defense kept the team in the contest long enough for the offense to deliver two key drives in the fourth quarter. Throw in a potentially game-altering special teams play, and the Falcons finally looked like the kind of team Smith desires – a balanced one.

