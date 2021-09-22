CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Former President Donald Trump sues niece Mary, NY Times for 2018 story

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vj8pr_0c4IlZ8600
Turning over the financial documents violated a 2001 confidentiality agreement that involved Fred Trump's will and estate, the complaint says. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times over a story three years ago that detailed his finances and tax records, which his attorneys say was based on confidential documents.

Trump and his attorneys filed the $100 million suit Tuesday in New York's Supreme Court.

The legal complaint says the Times and niece Mary Trump had launched an "extensive crusade" to expose his finances and tax practices in the 2018 story.

The filing alleges that Mary Trump and three Times reporters formed an "insidious plot" to expose Trump's undisclosed finances. It also names the reporters -- Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner -- as defendants, along with 10 "John Does" and 10 "ABC Corporations."

The Times story three years ago, which was published with Mary Trump's assistance, said Donald Trump inherited most of his wealth from father and real estate mogul Fred Trump -- partly through tax avoidance schemes.

Trump's suit accuses the Times reporters of relentlessly pressuring Mary Trump to turn over confidential records from her attorney's office and turn them over to Craig, Barstow and Buettner.

Turning over the financial documents violated a 2001 confidentiality agreement that involved Fred Trump's will and estate, the complaint says. Fred Trump died in 1999.

Donald Trump's brother, Robert, tried to sue Mary Trump to prevent her tell-all book Too Much and Never Enough from being published last year.

The Times article won a Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting in 2019.

Donald Trump has been fighting for years to keep his tax returns private, arguing that he cannot release them publicly because he is being audited. New York City's district attorney has been given access to some of his returns as part of a grand jury investigation into Trump's business practices.

In response to the lawsuit, Mary Trump called her uncle and former president a "(expletive) loser."

Comments / 9

John Obrien
5d ago

Trump is trying Aggressive Mechanisms than won’t work against freedom of speech. When you are constantly in the public and always trying to use Non-Disclosure Agreements as your defense they have a tendency to backfire when you are hiding the truth. Judges can see through that and they tire of a poor excuse for a defense like that. Aggressive Mechanism only goes so far. Trump knows this is civil and probably won’t gain any monetary value from a lawsuit like this. Trump is cash strapped and most reasonable people see this.

Reply
2
John Obrien
5d ago

Trump Lost the Election by 7 Million Votes. In some of the States and they were counted at least 3 times and Biden was victorious each time. Biden did not lose the election. He lost by 74 Electoral Votes. He did not win by a landslide. He lost and can’t accept it. He was mentally unbalanced on January 6th and Committed Treason and incited an insurrection that day. General Millie and Nancy Pelosi both said he was not of sound mind. Even Kevin McCarthy thought so.

Reply
2
Related
MSNBC

When Trump says the U.S. 'will not survive,' don't look away

It was an opinion that was designed to raise eyebrows — and it worked. The Washington Post published an op-ed late last week from Robert Kagan, a conservative at the Brookings Institution, with a headline that read, "Our constitutional crisis is already here." Kagan's first sentence read, "The United States...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Trump
Person
Donald Trump
ABC30 Fresno

Trump return to office 'would be a disaster' for US intel: Former DHS whistleblower

A former senior Department of Homeland Security official who once accused the Trump administration of politicizing intelligence said Sunday that a return of President Donald Trump to the White House in 2024 "would be a disaster" for the U.S. intelligence community. "(Former President Trump) has denigrated the intelligence community, he...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ny Times#The New York Times
Fox News

Maitra: Trump, 'foreign policy realists' stunned Beltway when noninterventionism brought cheers on the right

On the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today", host Tucker Carlson spoke with Center for the National Interest fellow Dr. Sumantra Maitra about the rise of noninterventionism and aversion to "nation-building" on the right-wing of the Republican Party and how President Donald Trump became the catalyst that stunned the establishment in that way.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump loses Arizona once again

The draft report of the Arizona election audit of Maricopa County showed, once again, that former President Donald Trump lost the state. In a logical world, Republicans would quit listening to the confirmed loser as he continues to complain about his loss. A draft report of the findings shared with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Danny CevallosTrump sues his niece and the New York Times over tax story. His niece might be in trouble.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a $100 million lawsuit in New York against his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times. He accuses Mary Trump of breach of contract and the Times and its reporters of wrongfully interfering with that contract. Specifically, he’s alleging that Mary Trump shared his tax returns with three Times reporters, breaching a prior agreement she had made to keep them confidential. The Times then printed the information.
POTUS
Axios

Trump sues New York Times and his niece over tax report

Former President Trump filed a $100 million lawsuit against the New York Times and his niece Mary Trump on Tuesday over the news outlet's 2018 reporting on his tax records, the Daily Beast first reported. Details: The suit, filed in New York's Dutchess County, alleges NYT journalists "engaged in an...
POTUS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy